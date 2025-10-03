FREAKY FRIDAY Comes to Los Altos Youth Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Altos Youth Theatre will present its fall 2025 musical, Freaky Friday, A New Musical, Oct 24 - Nov. 2, 2025. Performers range in age from 11-16.

Join in for a heartwarming journey through the delightful musical adaptation of Freaky Friday, where the enchanting story of teenager Ellie Blake and her mother, Katherine, unfolds in the most unexpected way. With book by Bridget Carpenter and music by Tom Kit, this vibrant tale captures the essence of understanding and connection, as these two characters navigate the tumultuous waters of their relationship on a day that promises to be the weirdest and most enlightening of their lives. With humor and charm, Ellie and Katherine find themselves literally walking in each other's shoes, discovering the unique challenges and joys that come with being a mother and a daughter.

The upcoming production of Freaky Friday will feature an exceptional cast of young performers, ranging from ages 11 to 16, who are eager to showcase their talents. Los Altos Youth Theatre (LAYT) is deeply committed to creating a nurturing and inclusive environment that empowers young artists to thrive. This dedication not only allows these talented individuals to shine on stage but also provides them with a valuable platform to express their creativity and foster self-confidence. By prioritizing the development of young performers, LAYT is reinforcing its mission to cultivate artistic growth within the community, encouraging local residents to come and support this vibrant showcase of youth talent.

