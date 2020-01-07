Emily Skinner Will be Featured at 42nd Street Moon's COME TO THE MOON Gala Fundraiser

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon (Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, Co-Executive Directors), currently celebrating its 27th Anniversary in continuous operation, has announced that the Company's 2020 Gala Fundraiser, COME TO THE MOON, will take place on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. at the Palace of Fine Arts (3301 Lyon Street, San Francisco, CA 94123). COME TO THE MOON will feature Tony Award-nominee Emily Skinner (Broadway's SIDE SHOW, THE CHER SHOW, BILLY ELLIOT, THE FULL MONTY, JEKYLL & HYDE and more). All funds raised by the evening's events will benefit one of San Francisco's most venerable theatre companies, including our Capital Campaign to renovate the Gateway Theatre, as well as the expansion of MoonSchool's education and outreach programs, which share the joy and magic of live theatre with hundreds of schoolchildren each year. Single tickets range from $50 - $300, and a limited number of tables (seating ten) are available for $3,000 each. Tickets and tables are available for purchase online at 42ndstmoon.org/gala2020 or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207.

"This is one of the most important evenings of the year for Moon,"said Co-Executive Directors Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, "and we couldn't be happier to have such an extraordinary talent as Emily Skinner joining us for the event. Moon is looking at one of the most ambitious campaigns in its history as we begin the renovation of the Gateway Theatre as well as a major expansion of our MoonSchool programs."

COME TO THE MOON attendees will revel in a transporting evening of cocktails, fine dining, and superb entertainment at the Palace of Fine Arts. The evening will begin with a catered sit-down dinner in the elegant lobby of the Palace of Fine Arts, featuring a special performance from amazing MoonSchool students and a fund-a-need auction. Patrons will then move into the beautiful Palace of Fine Arts theatre, where ten favorite Moon performers (and special guests!) will preview upcoming shows, including the first public announcement of Moon's exciting 2020-2021 Season! This will be followed by our fantastic headliner, Tony Award-nominee and Broadway star Emily Skinner, who will deliver a once-in-a-lifetime special performance. After the show, the fun continues with delicious desserts, more cocktails, and an afterglow cabaret performance by beloved "Moonies." It is sure to be a spectacular evening, not to be missed!

42nd Street Moon's current 2019-2020 season will continue with A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER (February 26 - March 15, 2020), THE PAJAMA GAME (April 15 - May 3, 2020), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1981 Musical) (May 13 - June 14, 2020) and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1934 Play) (May 20 - June 7, 2020). All productions will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). Subscriptions and more information about 42nd Street Moon are available online at www.42ndstmoon.org.Tickets to COME TO THE MOON and A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER may be purchased online at www.42ndstmoon.org or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.).

42nd Street Moon celebrates and preserves the art and spirit of the American Musical Theatre. The organization contributes to its evolution and continuing vitality by presenting intimately produced performances of classic and rarely performed musical works. Through productions, educational programs, and community outreach, 42nd Street Moon is committed to increasing the awareness and appreciation of the rich heritage and cultural perspective of the musical theatre and its vast influence on the world stage. For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org.





