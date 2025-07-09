EXIT Theatre Reveals Fringe Festival Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EXIT Theatre will present the 34th Annual San Francisco Fringe Festival from August 8 through August 24, 2025. Tickets to individual shows $15 or less. The festival will present 45 performances by 15 different indie theater companies. All performances will be at the Taylor Street Theatre, 277 Taylor Street, San Francisco.

“I am trying to think of some way to make the title shorter because this one is way too long I think we can all agree” by Lee Archer is a humorous spoken word solo show that weaves together true moments from Lee Archer's life — moments of insight, moments of upset, moments of mystery, moments of connection.

Box [M] by Genie Cartier, Landyn Endo and Os Roxas uses visual storytelling, dance, circus and acro-pole in an unconventional duo show about a father's relationship with his trans son.

Due to an unforeseen apocalypse this will be our final performance by Abraham Dover is a one-man clown variety show in which Gherkin Picklewater takes audiences on a wild trip to the final performance of humanity's last-ever dinner show, taking place mid-apocalypse.

Formerly Incarcerated Voices On Stage presents two powerful solo performances from Christina Aanestad and Algiin Ford, members of the Formerly Incarcerated People's Performance Project: Christina Aanestad's coming-of-age struggles include foster care, homelessness, violence, abuse, addiction, and incarceration and Algiin Ford's original work by this Bay Area-based writer and actor with more than 20 years of stage and screen experience.

How Many Characters? A One Person Show by Rebekah Kouy-Ghadosh is a Cornucopia of Comedic Characters and Music: Mrs. Peanut Divorcée, The Mona Lisa, The Neglected Middle Child: Measles Vaccine, The Sourdough Starter You Ghosted, Amy Winehouse Birthday Party Princess, Original Songs, and more!

How Men Talk About Love by Beau Davis is a comedy in which two men describe how they found love and how love has changed them… and what it hasn't changed.

I'm Mad as Hell and I'm Going to Take It Just a Little Bit Longer by Kurt Bodden brings his third solo show to the SF Fringe bearing his trademark wit, physicality, and exasperation.

Just Be Happy by Kendra Ferguson is a Solo Clown Show.

Mothers Past, Daughters Future. Two solo performances: “Orphan Girl” by Meighan O'Brien weaves together physical theater, dramatic monologue, and song to explore the haunting legacy of emotional absence in her family's life; “The One” by Andrea Parson dives headfirst into the slippery world of self-love and the search for connection.

Oh Johnny by Molly Shannon: A one woman theatrical clown show that takes an excursion into a shadowy world of parlor seances and film noir plot twists.

Some things you should know about my mom by Gabriel Diamond is the story of the “first intentionally single mom” who also happened to be a hunchback, manic depressive artist.

Speak English by Vanessa Kamp implicitly question how we construct and manage perception via themes of work/labor, class, and xenophobia and other doctrines of identity as much as I question the work's own form.

The Omega Male Program by Levani a satirization of cult-like self-help grifters who take advantage of lonely and depressed men.

Therapist Zero by Brian Leonard is the story of a father determined to avoid the missteps of his parents but instead runs headlong into a revolving door of mental health professionals who prove much more unpredictable and damaging.

Who's that? Duh it's God by Marion Lovinger is a sharply funny, deeply personal show tracing one woman's quest for meaning—from childhood revelations about God and Santa, to parental secrets, spiritual yearnings, and modern-day showdowns.