Curran and Book Passage Announce Two New Events As Part Of Curran's SHOW & TELL Series

Curran and Book Passage announced today that they will present two new special events as part of Curran's SHOW & TELL series. On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will celebrate the women who have inspired them as they discuss "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience" at Temple Emanu-El (2 Lake Street, San Francisco). On Monday, October 21, 2019, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Ronan Farrow will discuss his new book, "Catch and Kill," sharing his experience of exposing serial abusers and a cabal of powerful interests hell-bent on covering up the truth, at the Calvary Presbyterian Church (2515 Fillmore Street, San Francisco). Tickets for each event are available online at SFCURRAN.com. In partnership with Book Passage, tickets for both events come with the book.



From the White House to the Great White Way, Curran's SHOW & TELL all-star lineup has previously featured Former FBI Director James Comey, Senator Kamala Harris, former White House photographer Pete Souza, the writers and creative minds behind SOFT POWER, David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori and Broadway legend Patti LuPone, comedians Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, and Monty Python original member Eric Idle. With Harry Potter and the Cursed Child occupying to Curran theater this fall, Curran is expanding beyond the stage, popping up in unique spaces throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Curran and Book Passage will welcome acclaimed novelist Margaret Atwood to the Carol Channing Theater at San Francisco's Lowell High School (1101 Eucalyptus Drive).

Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton: The Book of Gutsy Women

Sunday, October 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Temple Emanu-El (2 Lake Street, San Francisco)

Tickets $45; includes a copy of "The Book of Gusty Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience"

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton celebrate the women who have inspired them throughout their lives. "THE BOOK OF GUTSY WOMEN: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience" is the first book that Secretary Clinton and Chelsea have written together, and they are excited to welcome readers into a conversation they began having when Chelsea was a little girl. Join them as they discuss the women throughout history who have had the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done.



Inspired by women whose tenacity blazed the trail, the two global leaders lay out a vision for how these stories of persistence can galvanize women and men, boys and girls around the world. There's Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate activist whose Asperger's syndrome has shaped her advocacy. Civil rights activist Dorothy Height, LGBTQ trailblazer Edie Windsor, and swimmer Diana Nyad, who each kept pushing forward, no matter what. Writers like Rachel Carson and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, historian Mary Beard, who used wit to open doors that were once closed, and activists like Harriet Tubman and Malala Yousafzai, who looked fear in the face and persevered. And so many more.



This groundbreaking celebration of gutsiness is a call to action - not just for women, but for all of us, especially now. The authors write, "Ensuring the rights, opportunities, and full participation of women and girls remains a big piece of unfinished business of the twenty-first century. Finishing it is going to take all of us standing shoulder to shoulder, across the generations, across genders. This is not a moment for anyone to leave the fight, or sit on the sidelines waiting for the perfect moment to join."



This event will be presented at the historic Temple Emanu-El, the oldest congregation west of the Mississippi, established in 1850. Designed primarily by Arthur Brown, Jr. (designer of the War Memorial Opera House, the Hoover Library at Stanford and, with two others, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge) the building was influenced by the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.



Hillary Rodham Clinton is the first woman in US history to become the presidential nominee of a major political party. She served as the 67th Secretary of State after nearly four decades in public service advocating on behalf of children and families as an attorney, First Lady, and US Senator. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother.



Chelsea Clinton is a champion for girls and women through her advocacy, writing, and work at the Clinton Foundation. She is also an adjunct assistant professor at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health. She lives in New York City with her husband, their children, and their dog.

An Evening with Ronan Farrow

Monday, October 21 at 7 p.m.

Calvary Presbyterian Church (2515 Fillmore Street, San Francisco)

Tickets: $40; includes a copy of "Catch and Kill"

In a dramatic account of violence and espionage, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Ronan Farrow will discuss his experience exposing serial abusers and a cabal of powerful interests hell-bent on covering up the truth, at any cost. This once-in-a-lifetime evening with Ronan Farrow will explore the untold story of the exotic tactics of surveillance and intimidation deployed by wealthy and connected men to threaten journalists, evade accountability, and silence victims of abuse. And it's the story of the women who risked everything to expose the truth and spark a global movement.



In 2017, a routine network television investigation led Ronan Farrow to a story only whispered about: one of Hollywood's most powerful producers was a predator, protected by fear, wealth, and a conspiracy of silence. As Farrow drew closer to the truth, shadowy operatives, from high-priced lawyers to elite war-hardened spies, mounted a secret campaign of intimidation, threatening his career, following his every move, and weaponizing an account of abuse in his own family.



All the while, Farrow and his producer faced a degree of resistance they could not explain - until now. And a trail of clues revealed corruption and cover-ups from Hollywood to Washington and beyond. Both a spy thriller and a meticulous work of investigative journalism, "Catch and Kill" breaks devastating new stories about the rampant abuse of power and sheds far-reaching light on investigations that shook our culture.



This event will be presented at Calvary Presbyterian Church, a historic San Francisco building, built in 1901 and completely untouched by the 1906 earthquake. The building features Late 19th and 20th Century Revival architecture and an Edwardian style and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.



Ronan Farrow is a contributing writer to The New Yorker, where his investigative reporting has won the Pulitzer Prize for public service, the National Magazine Award, and the George Polk Award, among other honors. He previously worked as an anchor and investigative reporter at MSNBC and NBC News, with his print commentary and reporting appearing in publications including the Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, and the Washington Post. Before his career in journalism, he served as a State Department official in Afghanistan and Pakistan. He is also the author of the New York Times bestseller War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence. Farrow has been named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People and one of GQ's Men of the Year. He is a graduate of Yale Law School and a member of the New York Bar. He recently completed a Ph.D. in political science at Oxford University, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar. He lives in New York.





