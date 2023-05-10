Comedian Mike Salazar Brings 'Mis XV Tour' to S.F.'s Curran Theater

Comedian Mike Salazar Brings 'Mis XV Tour' to S.F.'s Curran Theater

Mike Salazar, also known as "The Knight of Comedy," comes to San Francisco to celebrate his 15-year career. With sold-out shows not only in Mexico, but also in the United States and Canada, Mike Salazar brings his "Mis XV Tour" to the Curran Theater on Saturday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. (performed in Spanish).

Tickets (starting at $60.50) are on-sale now at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.

The native of Nuevo León, Mexico, is well known for being one of the most complete and versatile comedians with an enormous talent in the art of making people laugh.




