Chamber Music Marin Announces Line-Up For Their 2025-2026 Chamber Music Concert Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chamber Music Marin has announced the line-up for their 2025-2026 Chamber Music Concert Series which takes place October 19, 2025 through May 17, 2026 at Mt. Tamalpais United Methodist Church in Mill Valley, CA.

Celebrating its 53rd year, Chamber Music Marin will present a diverse repertoire for their new season featuring several award-winning ensembles that are first time Chamber Music Marin performers. The season consists of five intimate concerts, all reflecting the nonprofit's mission of presenting world-class musicians at affordable prices. For more information and tickets, visit www.chambermusicmarin.org

“Four of the five ensembles in our 2025-26 season are new to the Chamber Music Marin concert stage, and will bring strong international concertizing experience and program flavor,” says Board President Anna Vagin. “The musicians include Korean, German, Armenian American and Guyanese American performers. The repertoire ranges from Classical masterpieces such as Beethoven's 14th String Quartet, to new works commissioned for the performers, and even Duke Ellington classics.”

Kicking off the 2025-2026 season is the award winning Esmé Quartet on Sunday, October 19th at 5pm. Formed in 2016 in Cologne, Germany, the Esmé Quartet has performed worldwide and won the prestigious Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition in London. Now resident at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Esmé will perform Ravel's sole String Quartet, the Dutilleux “Ainsi la Nuit”, and the late Beethoven String Quartet #14, Opus 131 in C# Minor.

Since its inception in 1973, the all-volunteer nonprofit has presented hundreds of nationally and internationally recognized touring musicians to audiences totaling over 50,000 guests. Many of these musicians are rising stars, with notable musicians such as Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell, world-renowned pianist Angela Hewitt, and string quartet pioneers the Kronos Quartet having performed in past concert seasons.

Ticket prices are $48 GA, $130 for a 3-concert subscription (any 3 concerts), or $190 for the entire season subscription (5 concerts, an additional any concert ticket, and a free ticket to the Marin Music Chest Youth Finalist concert). Youths 18 and under are always free. All shows start at 5pm. To purchase tickets, visit www.chambermusicmarin.org

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby