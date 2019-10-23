CONSTRUCTION SITE ON CHRISTMAS NIGHT Plays Sunnyvale For The Holidays

Families can celebrate the spirit of giving this holiday season at "Construction Site on Christmas Night," a new musical presented by Bay Area Children's Theatre (BACT).

BACT's "Construction Site on Christmas Night," inspired by Sherri Duskey Rinker's popular book of the same name, features that tough and rumbling team, Bulldozer, Excavator, Cement Mixer, Dump Truck and Crane Truck, who are giving their all to build a new home for the fire engines before Christmas, while they dream of the gifts they'd enjoy, plan surprises for each other, and hope for a special jolly visitor.

"Construction Site on Christmas Night," with book and lyrics by Min Kahng and Austin Zumbro and music by Daniel Mertzlufft, opens November 16 in Sunnyvale and plays for two weekends before moving to San Francisco November 30 - December 29. Nina Meehan directs. Recommended for 3 and up.

For more information visit www.bactheatre.org or call (510) 296-4433.





