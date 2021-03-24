Broadway Media Announces New Resource Grant Program For School Theatre Productions Through March 2022

In the wake of financial difficulties now affecting school theatre programs as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, Broadway Media announced today that they are awarding up to $500,000 in grants - individually ranging up to $3,000 per school theatre program - in an effort to help get school theatre-makers back on stage when it is safe to do so.

"Ordinarily, costs can range from the thousands to tens of thousands dollars for an individual school production - much of which is associated with set design and production materials," explains Quentin Sanford, President of Broadway Media. "These traditional expenses are already a barrier to entry, but with the added financial strain resulting from the pandemic, these numbers can be insurmountable".

Broadway Media is seeking to alleviate this burden through production resource grants to increase the viability of the performing arts in schools post-pandemic - helping theatre makers offset additional costs and lost revenue from limited ticket sales. The grants can be awarded for Broadway Media's popular Scenic Projections and hardware products. Inspired by the growing utilization of projection design as a core element in theatrical design, Scenic Projections are full-show digital scenery packages that can be projected onto a screen or surface behind the onstage performers.

"From the outset, Scenic Projections has always been about breaking down barriers to production," says Sanford. "Everything we do at Broadway Media is geared towards exposing as many people as possible to theatre. Our grant program reinforces this idea.We're proud to play our role in helping theatre return in a safe and affordable way. We need to get students back onstage - interacting, learning, and collaborating. We want to help make that happen".

Scenic Projections accurately follow the licensed script, and are created to make impressive production values simple and more affordable than traditional backdrops. Designed for straightforward integration into school theatre, time-strapped teachers can take advantage of Broadway Media's user-friendly projections app, StagePlayer, for a worry-free experience that transforms any stage at the click of a mouse. The combination of simple, intuitive software; free how-to resources; script-accurate artwork; and shadow-free, affordable projectors make digital scenery possible for everyone.

Deadline to apply for the grant program is 12/31/2021. Only available to schools in the USA. Visit broadway.media/grant to apply.