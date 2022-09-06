All That Jazz Improv Plays The 2022 San Francisco Fringe Festival

All That Jazz Improv will present a completely improvised, Broadway-style musical set in 1920's San Francisco as part of the 31st annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, September 8 through 17, 2022. All That Jazz Improv will be presented September 10, 8-9pm; September 11, 5-6pm; September 13, 7-8pm; September 17, 2-3pm at EXIT STUDIO Theatre. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194919®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fall-that-jazz-improv-tickets-346820177487?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

All That Jazz creates fully improvised, Broadway-style musicals set in the Roaring 1920's. Dressed in period costumes, we make up the story, songs, and dances ON THE SPOT, based on audience suggestions. Come join us hep cats and kittens as we transport you back in time! No two shows are ever alike! It's the cat's meow!

Now celebrating its 31st season, the San Francisco Fringe Festival is produced by EXIT Theatre and is the oldest grassroots theatre festival in the Bay Area, and the second-oldest Fringe Festival in the US. The festival is part of a global Fringe community, and is run in accordance with CAFF (Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals) principles, including non-curated, unjuried show selection, and 100% of ticket sales going to the artists. In all, 21 unique productions will be performed in EXIT Theatreplex-at 156 Eddy Street-from September 8-17, 2022.