Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! Coronado Playhouse, New Village Arts & More Take Home Wins!
Check out the full list of San Diego winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 San Diego Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Moonlight Ampitheatre, Vista Ca.
Best Ensemble
THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Handel's Gourmet Ice Cream (Carlsbad)
Best Theatre Staff
Coronado Playhouse
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
San Diego Junior Theatre
Costume Design of the Decade
Amanda Quivey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019
Dancer Of The Decade
Trevor Rex - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - New Village Arts - 2019
Director of a Musical of the Decade
AJ Knox - AVENUE Q - New Village Arts - 2018
Director of a Play of the Decade
Justin Allen Slagle - PUFFS OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - The Eastern Theatre Group - 2019
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Mark Coulombe
Lighting Design of the Decade
Paul Canaletti - CLOUD TECTONICS - New Village Arts - 2018
Original Script Of The Decade
Samantha Ginn & AJ Knox - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - New Village Arts - 2019
Performer Of The Decade
Barron Henzel - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Coronado Playhouse - 2018
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
THE 39 STEPS - Coronado Playhouse - 2017
Set Design Of The Decade
Jacob Sampson - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019
Sound Design of the Decade
Melanie Chen Cole - MEN ON BOATS - New Village Arts - 2018
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Coronado Playhouse
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Jazzercise
Vocalist Of The Decade
Eboni Muse - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019
Volunteer Of The Decade
Renee Berg - Star Repertory Theatre
