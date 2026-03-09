Andrew Polec to Perform Golden Age Musicals at North Coast Rep

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Come see multi-award winning Andrew Polec, take you on a tour of Broadway's Golden Era! Polec, who was nominated for a Craig Noel Award for his work as Monty in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder last year at North Coast Rep, will dazzle with hits from Oklahoma!, The Music Man, West Side Story, and I Do! I Do!. Having classically trained in this genre of music, Andrew will be sure to have you laughing, loving, and singing along! Come along for the ride and exclaim "Oh What a Beautiful Day!"

Oh, What a Beautiful Day- Andrew Polec Sings the Golden Age of Musicals will run March 30 and March 31, 2026 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Andrew Polec is a dynamic performer, best known for his role as Strat in the West End productions of Jim Steinman's "Bat Out of Hell: The Musical" at the Dominion Theatre and London Coliseum, where he won the Joe Allen "Best West End Debut Award" (beating out Audra McDonald). Born in Philadelphia, Polec earned B.A.s in English and Music from the University of Rochester and an M.F.A. in Theatre from Brown University/Trinity Rep. His Off-Broadway credits include Sergei Yesenin in "The Beautiful Lady"; (La Mama) and Matt in "The Fantasticks"; (Theatre Center). Regionally, he has starred as The Grinch in "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" and Berger in "Hair"; at The Old Globe. Polec's film and television work includes roles in “Katy Keene” and “Prodigal Son.” As a musician, he has released "Disillusioned Funk"; and "The Bat Unplugged EP". In 2021, he won First Prize in the Lotte Lenya Competition through the Kurt Weill Foundation. Socials: @andrewpolec