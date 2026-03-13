Review: THE MALTESE FALCON at North Coast Repertory Theatre

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Rainy streets, shady characters, and a mysterious black bird that everyone seems willing to lie, cheat, or worse to possess, ”The Maltese Falcon” has all the ingredients of classic detective fiction but with a fun new twist in this world-premiere adaptation at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Written by Matthew Salazar-Thompson, this production gives the legendary mystery a comedic theatrical spin, transforming the iconic noir story into a playful, fast-moving romp that embraces both the intrigue and the absurdity of its source material.

Directed by Todd Nielsen, the production follows hard-boiled private investigator Sam Spade (Richard Baird), who quickly finds himself tangled in a complicated web of deceit when the enigmatic Brigid O’Shaughnessy (Shelley Regner) walks into his office with a suspiciously urgent request. Before long, Spade is navigating a parade of criminals, cops, and opportunists, all searching for the same elusive prize: the legendary Maltese Falcon, a statue rumored to be far more valuable than its unassuming black exterior suggests. As the stakes rise and bodies begin to pile up, alliances shift, and motives grow murkier, leaving Spade to untangle the truth before it’s too late.

Shelly Regner and Richard Baird co-star in North Coast Repertory Theatre’s world premiere play “The Maltese Falcon.” (Aaron Rumley)

Richard Baird as Sam Spade leans into the detective’s confident swagger while still keeping the tone playful. His delivery of the famously hard-boiled dialogue lands with a mix of sincerity and sly humor, grounding the production even as the chaos around him escalates. Opposite him, Shelley Regner brings the right blend of charm and calculated mystery to Brigid O’Shaughnessy, embodying the classic femme fatale with a touch of theatrical flair.

Much of the show’s comic energy comes from the trio of Regina Fernandez, Louis Lotorto, and Daniel A. Stevens, who juggle a remarkable number of characters throughout the evening. Fernandez is especially delightful as Spade’s loyal secretary Effie, bringing bright, plucky energy to the role while also popping up in a variety of other amusing turns. The rapid character changes across the ensemble add a sense of playful theatricality, with quick shifts in costume and physicality keeping the audience constantly on its toes.

The cast of North Coast Repertory Theatre’s world premiere play “The Maltese Falcon.” (Aaron Rumley)

Behind the scenes and right in front of the audience, one of the production’s most memorable elements is the live Foley work by Liam Sullivan. Positioned onstage behind a screen, Sullivan creates the show’s sound effects in real time as the action unfolds, producing everything from ringing telephones and squeaking doors to gunshots and kisses. Watching the sounds come to life as they happen adds an extra layer of humor and theatrical ingenuity, and the silhouette of the foley work occasionally visible through the screen cleverly reinforces the production’s old-Hollywood aesthetic.

Visually, the production leans beautifully into its cinematic inspiration. Marty Burnett’s scenic design features a versatile screen that allows for quick scene transitions while also creating striking silhouettes of shadowy figures moving through the story. It’s a clever nod to the look and language of classic black-and-white cinema, reinforcing the show’s affectionate parody of 1940s film noir. Matthew Novotny’s lighting design works wonderfully with the set, painting the stage with moody contrasts pulled straight from a vintage detective movie, along with some fun Technicolor moments.

While familiarity with the original novel or film certainly adds an extra layer of appreciation for the many iconic lines and references that pop up throughout the script, the show remains accessible even for those new to the story. The humor, physical comedy, and inventive staging ensure the mystery remains entertaining regardless of how many noir tropes you recognize.

In the end, North Coast Repertory Theatre’s ”The Maltese Falcon” embraces both the mystery and the mischief of its inspiration. With an energetic cast, clever design, and the delightfully unexpected presence of live foley sound effects happening right on stage, the production delivers a theatrical experience that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly playful.

How To Get Tickets

”The Maltese Falcon” is playing at North Coast Repertory Theatre through April 5th. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.northcoastrep.org

Photo Credit: Aaron Rumley

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