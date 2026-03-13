Feature: Carisa Hendrix On Her Most Charming Illusion - Lucy Darling

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Comedian, magician, and variety artist Carisa Hendrix has built a career out of controlled chaos. A 15-time award-winning entertainer featured in the Guinness Book of World Records and Ripley’s Believe It or Not, she has received the Allan Slaight Award and was crowned Stage Magician of the Year at the world-famous Magic Castle for two consecutive years. Her Lucy Darling shows also picked up two major honors at the BroadwayWorld Awards in 2025, with “Indulgence with Lucy Darling” winning Best Comedy Act at the New York BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards at The Triad, and Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” winning Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) at the Toronto BroadwayWorld Awards for its run at Crow's Theatre.

But if you ask Lucy Darling, she would likely remind you that such honors are only meaningful if properly lit and enthusiastically applauded.

The newest show, ‘Simply Darling,” is touring with a stop in San Diego at the Balboa Theatre on March 24th.

Lucy Darling, the wisecracking, impeccably turned-out socialite inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood, arrives fully formed, martini-dry, and in “Simply Darling”, she presides over the room like royalty who has graciously decided to hold court, engineering a night of magic, music, and communal mischief.

Lucy Darling - Photo Credit: James Murphy, Trainman Photography

The delicious tension, of course, is that Lucy’s creator is far less imperious. Hendrix didn’t grow up plotting a theatrical empire. “I wasn't really a performer. I did shadow cast stuff for the Rock Horror Picture Show, but that was really it.” At sixteen, after a change in her home life, performance became necessity. A youth arts program taught her how to juggle, and a card trick or two, and then a mentor connected her with a haunted-house gig, and so on. “For me, mentally, performing was my version of working at McDonald's. You know, it was like my first young person job.”

Carisa worked service in the mornings, went to school, worked evenings at a juice bar, and performed on weekends, with the goal of becoming a teacher. “There was no status in the performing. It was just like, make money, don't starve, the end.” It was only when she was offered a full-time position that would take her away from theatre that something cracked open. “It was so confronting to think like, oh, I'm never going to be on stage again.” The realization arrived all at once after years on stage, and she realized, “I was kidnapped by show business.”

Lucy Darling would call that destiny.

Before Lucy, Hendrix did everything: fire-eating, stunt shows, close-up magic, corporate entertainment, and loved elevating even the most straightforward corporate gig. “I was selling a product, and I had to sneak it in every time.”

Lucy Darling - Photo Credit: James Murphy, Trainman Photography

Lucy became the project that belonged wholly to Carisa to create. Inspired by “Eartha Kitt, Mae West, Jessica Gabor, Dorothy Parker, all these women, these impossibly sophisticated, effortlessly charming, incredibly smart women,” Hendrix felt a call to embody that fading glamour after Zsa Zsa Gabor died. “If I don't embody this energy, then it's gone, gone. This is my job now.”

Lucy premiered in Australia with a full-length musical, despite, as is cheerfully admitted, not being able to sing. When a collaborator left mid-run, Hendrix filled the missing sections with crowd work and improvisation. The show sold out. The following year, Lucy returned with a more polished script. Audiences asked where the improv had gone. “It has continued to be like a super collaborative creation with the crowd. I know what I want to say, but I also pay attention to what they want to hear.”

In Lucy’s world, the audience is not merely watching; they are participating in her carefully curated kingdom. “That opening bit where I'm doing crowd work, that is me casting the rest of the show,” Hendrix explains. Though this is all for Lucy’s entertainment - since Lucy “has no interest in entertaining anyone else. She is interested in creating an environment where the audience will entertain her.” There are guardrails, but sometimes, Carisa admits, “we just trample over the guardrails.”

Lucy Darling - Photo Credit: James Murphy, Trainman Photography

Along with her fiery hair and her form-fitting frocks, Lucy’s calling card is her transatlantic, polished, and faintly mischievous voice. This was no accident, and to achieve it, Hendrix studied dialect intensely with Calgary accent coach David Lahini, who was working on season one of Fargo at the time. “There was literally a day when Martin Freeman walked out of his house, and I walked, like we passed each other.” When Lahini questioned a consonant choice, Carisa replied, “I think I like it.” He replied, “Oh, well, you're trying to make an idiolect.” (A speech pattern specific to one particular person)

Hendrix delightedly embraced that idea, honing the sound relentlessly. “There’s no better way to fix an accent than hearing it be wrong every day.”

Then there are the gowns—sculpted, shimmering, and fully engineered. “Before you think about the garment, it's important to think about what's under the garment, especially as a drag queen.” Beneath every dress is scaffolding and structure, and tailoring is a constant. “No part of any of those dresses ever touches any of my skin, ever. “People tailor things and think that you do it once, but you have to kind of be willing to go in and be like, oh, just a little, just, and then it just, it looks like skin.”

If Lucy is steel wrapped in silk, Carisa is the architect behind the steel. That duality extends to the show’s growing fanbase. When the audience response swelled into thousands, Hendrix felt the weight of it. “A lot of people need me to be well all the time.”

Lucy Darling - Photo Credit: James Murphy, Trainman Photography

Onstage, Lucy is impervious. Offstage, the artist feels the scale. The breakthrough came with a simple reframing. “My job is just to hold the space and have a good time and be the curator. But I don't have to compete.” The audience, Hendrix realized, is building something together. “They're coming to hang out with each other. I am the thing they're doing together.”

Ultimately, “Simply Darling” is less about spectacle than connection. Hendrix hopes audiences leave lighter than they arrived. “I hope they walk away from the show having made a new friend.” Carisa wants it to be a catalyst for dressing up, taking risks, and meeting someone new. “I want to be the meet-cute.”

Lucy Darling may demand adoration. Carisa Hendrix is building community. And somewhere between the corset and the card trick, the queen and the curator, the illusion and the labor, there is something that feels suspiciously like magic.

How To Get Tickets

If you want to give Lucy (and Carisa) well-earned applause, then you can find tickets at www.carisahendrix.com - fair warning, her shows sell out quickly, and San Diego was no exception. Check her tour dates on her website to see which locations still have tickets, and grab them so you can enjoy it too when Lucy asks, “Darling, what do you do?”

Photo Credit: James Murphy, Trainman Photography