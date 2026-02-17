Video: HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at San Diego Musical Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Get a first look at an all-new montage for How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying at San Diego Musical Theatre. The production is running from now until March 1st! Big business means big laughs in this delightfully clever lampoon of life on the corporate ladder.

The cast includes Frankie Errington as J. Pierrepont Finch, Jasmine January as Rosemary Pilkington, Zane Camacho as Bud Frump, Sasha Weiss as Smitty, Autumn Kirkpatrick as Hedy LaRue, Robert J. Townsend as J.B. Biggley, and Sandy Campbell as Miss Jones. The ensemble features Cody Bianchi (Mr. Bratt, u/s Biggley), Cameron Blankenship (Mr. Gatch, u/s Twimble and Womper), Eliott Goretsky (Mr. Twimble and Mr. Wally Womper), Xavier J. Bush (Ensemble/Swing & Dance Captain), Sam Castillo (Ensemble, u/s Bratt and Gatch), Brice Daniel (Ensemble), Abby DePuy (Ensemble/Krumholtz, u/s Miss Jones), Katie Flores (Ensemble, u/s Rosemary), Megan Kuramoto-Tafolla (Ensemble, u/s Smitty), Mikaela Rae Macias (Ensemble, u/s Finch), Sarah Smudz (Ensemble/Swing, u/s Krumholtz), Joe Stein (Ensemble/Mr. Ovington, u/s Frump), and Kylie Young (Ensemble, u/s Hedy).

The production is directed by Omri Schein, choreographed by Xavier J. Bush, with music direction by Richard Dueñez Morrison.

A satire of big business and all it holds sacred, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook called How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant “company man,” the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love. It’s just another day at the office.