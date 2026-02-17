Video: Cygnet Theatre's SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Get a first look at Cygnet Theatre's Somewhere Over the Border by playwright Brian Quijada. This heartfelt, uplifting musical, directed and choreographed by Carlos Mendoza, runs from February 18 - March 15 in The Joseph Clayes III Theater.

Somewhere Over the Border is a musical inspired by a real-life journey that tells a heartwarming story of resilience and hope. Blending elements of magical realism with the familiar charm of The Wizard of Oz, the show follows Reina on a courageous journey to build a better life. Featuring a vibrant, Latin-inspired score that blends cumbia, mariachi, boleros, American rock and hip-hop, the musical explores themes of family, sacrifice and the pursuit of the American Dream, offering a moving reminder that courage can carry us anywhere — even over the rainbow.

The cast features Vanessa Orozco as Reina, Crissy Guerrero as Julia, Luis Sherlinee as Adán/Cruz, Edward Padilla as Don Napoleon/Silvano, Luzma Ortiz as Antonia/Leona, Dhani Solorio as Young Fernando and Fernando Vega as the Narrator. The live band includes Martin Martiarena on bass, Danny Chavarin on percussion, Nikko Nobleza and Michael Reyes both on guitar and Lyndon Pugeda on keyboard/conductor.

Under the direction of Carlos Mendoza, the creative team includes assistant direction/dramaturgy by Catalina Maynard, lighting design by Ryan Fallis, scenic design by Tanya Orellana, sound design by Jordan Gray, costume design by Janet Pitcher, projection design by Blake McCarty, wig & makeup design by Peter Herman, props designed by Jaeonnie Davis-Crawford, assistant choreographer Tamara Rodriguez, musical direction by Lyndon Pugeda and stage management by Heather M. Brose.