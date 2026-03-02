Scripps Ranch Theatre to Host James Taylor Tribute and Laurel Canyon Revival

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Scripps Ranch Theatre has announced two more concerts from their music series. Following sold out performances at SRT from local cover bands such as The Rolling Heartbreakers, By George and Laurel Canyon Revival - Scripps Ranch Theatre announces The Celebration of James Taylor from Never Die Young on Saturday, April 4th at 7:30pm and the return of Laurel Canyon Revival on Friday, June 26th at 7pm. Scripps Ranch Theatre is located on the campus of Alliant International University.

Music Series programmer, Ted Leib shared “At SRT, we are always looking for the best way to artistically serve our community and also make use of the beautiful theater space we have on the campus of Alliant International University. When we don't have a play in performance - bringing our audiences out to enjoy live music is a wonderful community building experience. San Diego has a fantastic music scene, and partnering with local bands to share their music in our space continues to be a huge success. These bands are known and loved at venues across San Diego and beyond. Come check out our next couple of concerts!”

Celebration of James Taylor & Friends from Never Die Young

Saturday, April 4, 2026 – 7:30pm

An acoustic celebration of the timeless music of James Taylor, featuring songs by Carole King and Bonnie Raitt. Join us to enjoy this beautiful music and the stories behind the songs, performed authentically by Never Die Young.

Laurel Canyon Revival

Friday, Jun 26, 2026 - 7:00pm

Laurel Canyon Revival is a 5 member Southern California based band comprised of local music professionals (Amy Brines, Galen Cram, Rob Hanzlik, Dan Renwick, Tom Williamson) joining forces to perform the music specifically borne out of that legendary Laurel Canyon music scene.