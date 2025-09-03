San Diego Junior Theatre Announces its 78th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, has announced their 78th season, as we invite you to Forge Your Path. Each of the productions this year explores the courage and resilience it takes to find one’s own way in the world.

The season begins with the timeless classic Annie (October 24-November 9, 2025), a story of optimism and perseverance in the face of hardship. Annie’s journey reminds us that even in our darkest moments, we can always hope for a brighter tomorrow. Then, audiences will venture into the icy world of Disney’s Frozen, JR. (January 9-18, 2026), where two sisters learn that true strength comes not from fear, but from embracing who they truly are.

In Where the Mountain Meets the Moon (February 27-March 15, 2026), we follow Minli, a young girl who dares to seek her own destiny beyond what she has always known. Her journey to change her family’s fortune is a testament to the power of storytelling and believing in the impossible. From there, dive into the hilarious and heartfelt tale of Shrek The Musical (April 24-May 10, 2026), where an unlikely hero discovers that being true to oneself is the greatest adventure of all.

The season continues with A Bad Case of Stripes: The Musical (June 26-July 12, 2026), a colorful story about self-acceptance and the courage to embrace individuality. And finally, it will close Season 78 with the sweeping epic Les Misérables (July 24-August 9, 2026), where characters fight for freedom, redemption, and the pursuit of a better future - each forging their own path in the face of adversity.

Through these stories, we celebrate the dreamers, the adventurers, and the misfits who dare to carve their own way. We invite you to join us in the audience, experience the magic of live theatre, and be inspired by these unforgettable journeys.

The final Saturday performance of each production will be ASL- interpreted. Members of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community can purchase tickets in the red seating section online or reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

Tickets on sale now for all shows! All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $20-$22*. Discounts available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com, or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

*All tickets for Disney’s Frozen, JR. are $15.

Become a Seasoned Donor!

Junior Theatre’s program for its most loyal patrons, The Seasoned Donor, is back! With this program, any household that makes a designated donation of $250 or more between now and July 31, 2025 will be able to purchase $15 tickets (regular price $20-22) throughout the 78th season. There are no blackout dates or limit to the number of tickets purchased. However, tickets must be purchased by the donor household, in their name. These specially priced tickets will not be available online. Donors should call the box office to process their donation and purchase tickets. Subject to availability.

About San Diego Junior Theatre

Since 1948, Junior Theatre’s mission has been to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for youth of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities, and levels of interest. Junior Theatre training fosters creativity, imagination, and independent thinking. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork, and build a skill set - not only for a theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world. SDJT alumni have gone on to great success in a variety of fields. There’s a role for everyone at Junior Theatre!

