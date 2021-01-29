iTheatrics Postpones the 2021 Junior Theater Festival West in Sacramento

iTheatrics is postponing its 2021 Junior Theater Festival West, originally scheduled for May 7, 8, and 9, 2021 in Sacramento, CA, until 2022 due to local regulations and advisories preventing large gatherings of people. The announcement was made today by Timothy Allen McDonald, founder and CEO of iTheatrics and the Junior Theater Group, and executive producer of the Junior Theater Festivals.

Groups currently registered for the 2021 JTF West may apply their registration fee to attend either the 2022 JTF West happening February 2-7, 2022, or the upcoming Junior Theater Festival Texas which will take place in Sugar Land, TX, June 25, 26, and 27, 2021.

iTheatrics' Junior Theater Festival Online Extravaganza! (JTFOE) took place January 15-17, 2021. JTFOE united students and educators from 43 groups, 34 states and six countries, as well as additional students and teachers on the individual track. The event was a pivot from iTheatrics' flagship in-person festival event, the Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.

"We are looking forward to coming together for JTF West at a time when it will be safe to gather. In the meantime, the students and teachers who are making theatre any way they can continue to amaze us. They are drawing on such creativity and perseverance to continue their storytelling and positively impact their communities. They are using this time to reset their ideas and intentions for theatre moving forward. We applaud them and we celebrate them," says McDonald

Based in New York City, for the last decade iTheatrics has established itself as the world's leading authority on musical theater for young people. iTheatrics works with leading public and private companies around the world-including the Kennedy Center, NBC, and all the leading theatrical licensors-to make sure that young people everywhere have access to quality musical theatre programs. When the pandemic hit, iTheatrics responded by creating online adaptations of musicals specifically designed to fit onto a computer screen and be performed remotely by actors.

Exclusive to organizations performing MTI's 30 and 60-minute Broadway Junior® musicals and Online Editions, the Junior Theater Festivals bring together the best musical theatre professionals from Broadway and beyond with the largest audience of artists and arts supporters. In addition to its Junior Theater Festivals in the U.S., iTheatrics produces, hosts, and supports one-day Junior Theater Celebrations and Junior Theater Festivals in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. In 2020, nearly 15,000 people worldwide attended a Junior Theater Festival or Junior Theater Celebration.