VIDEO: B Street Theatre One of Many Sacramento-Area Theatres Choosing to Remain Closed

Hear from Buck Busfield, co-founder and producing director of the B Street Theatre, about why it isn't financially viable to reopen at this time.

Apr. 20, 2021  

Despite being allowed to reopen, some theatre in Sacramento are choosing to remain closed for financial reasons, CBS Sacramento reports.

One of these is the B Street Theatre. Buck Busfield, co-founder and producing director of the B Street Theatre, talked with CBS about this issue.

"It costs money to run the theatre, and if we open at 25% capacity, it's really not enough to keep the economic engine going," he said.

Currently, theatres in Red Tier counties, including Sacramento, are allowed to be open at 10% capacity, or 100 people. Alternatively, they are allowed to hold 25% capacity if all guests show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or full vaccination.

Read more on CBS Sacramento and watch the full report below:


