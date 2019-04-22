VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Opens At Sutter Street Theatre

This very funny comedy was the winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play. Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives.

Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike runs April 26 through May 26 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 4:00pm. (no performance on May 4 or May 17)

Rated PG13. Tickets are $24 general, $21 senior, $18 student with id, $15 children 12 and under. Call for group rates!

For online reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.





