Theatre In The Heights Presents THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED]

Jun. 7, 2019  

Three madcap men in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter.

An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard's plays, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) was London's longest-running comedy. Featuring, Cary Babka, Blake Flores, and Tyler Anderson.

Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 8p.m. June21-July 7 and Sundays, June 6/23, 6/30 and July 7/7 at 4p.m. All tickets are $15 for all ages (no infants please) For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445. Also see our website at www.theatreintheheights.com for more information and directions to the theater.



