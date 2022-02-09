Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Green Music Center Returns to Live Performances Next Week With the Santa Rosa Symphony

The concert will feature Aram Demirjian, guest conductor as well as Michelle Cann, piano.

Feb. 9, 2022  
The Green Music Center will return to live performances on February 18 with the Santa Rosa Symphony in American Rhapsody. The concert will feature Aram Demirjian, guest conductor as well as Michelle Cann, piano.

Critically acclaimed pianist Michelle Cann deftly demonstrates the infectious drive and exuberance of George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue and the heart and vitality of Florence Price's Concerto in D minor in One Movement. William Grant Still's Darker America reflects the twin themes of sorrow and hope in the African American experience. Aaron Copland's iconic ballet Appalachian Spring unites the simple beauty of Shaker hymns with syncopated dance rhythms and haunting tenderness.

Program

William Grant Still: Darker America
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://gmc.sonoma.edu/american-rhapsody-2/.


