THE ADDAMS FAMILY Opens This Week At Imagination Theatre

imagination Theater's 2019 Holiday performance Addams Family, The Musical. Directed by Peter Wolfe along with Assistant Director Becca Kaldunski. Show runs from November 22 - December 23, 2019.

In its typical creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky fashion, the ghoulish Addams family encounters an unforeseen obstacle when Wednesday decides to introduce her new "normal" boyfriend Lucas to the family. In protest, Uncle Fester enlists the help of the Addams' ancestors to call an end to the young budding romance. As the families of Wednesday and Lucas come together for dinner one fateful evening, chaos ensues and the two families find themselves admitting deep secrets and coming together in ways they never would have imagined. The Addams Family Musical tells the story of love and friendship through adversity, with a comical and macabre yet poignant spin.

Tickets are on sale now on our website: www.ImaginationTheater.net or by calling the Box Office at 530-642-0404. Imagination Theater is located inside the El Dorado County Fair Grounds.





