Sutter Street Theater to Present DOROTHY MEETS ALICE in September
The Sutter Street Theater will present Dorothy Meets Alice or The Wizard of Wonderland from September 3 - September 25, on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm. The show features book and lyrics by Joseph Robinette, music by Karl Jurman, and will be directed by Mike Jimena. This performance is rated G - fun for the entire family!
This new play version of the delightful meeting of two of literature's most famous young
ladies unfolds when a young man puts off a book report till the last minute, then
suddenly finds himself in a strange place somewhere between Oz and Wonderland. It
then becomes his responsibility to unscramble the stories and steer the familiar
characters-the Cowardly Lion, the Mad Hatter, the Scarecrow and the White Rabbit,
among others-to their ultimate destinations while avoiding the Wicked Witch and the
Red Queen. This hilarious, adventuresome romp is filled with laughter and surprises at
every turn. And a couple of lessons emerge along the way as well.
Make your reservation now at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.
Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz