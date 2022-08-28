Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sutter Street Theater to Present DOROTHY MEETS ALICE in September

Sutter Street Theater to Present DOROTHY MEETS ALICE in September

This performance is rated G â€“ fun for the entire family.

Register for Sacramento News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 28, 2022 Â 

The Sutter Street Theater will present Dorothy Meets Alice or The Wizard of Wonderland from September 3 - September 25, on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm. The show features book and lyrics by Joseph Robinette, music by Karl Jurman, and will be directed by Mike Jimena. This performance is rated G - fun for the entire family!

This new play version of the delightful meeting of two of literature's most famous young
ladies unfolds when a young man puts off a book report till the last minute, then
suddenly finds himself in a strange place somewhere between Oz and Wonderland. It
then becomes his responsibility to unscramble the stories and steer the familiar
characters-the Cowardly Lion, the Mad Hatter, the Scarecrow and the White Rabbit,
among others-to their ultimate destinations while avoiding the Wicked Witch and the
Red Queen. This hilarious, adventuresome romp is filled with laughter and surprises at
every turn. And a couple of lessons emerge along the way as well.

Make your reservation now at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz





From This Author - Blair Ingenthron


A SCAR IS BORN to Play the 2022 San Francisco Fringe FestivalA SCAR IS BORN to Play the 2022 San Francisco Fringe Festival
August 28, 2022

Lorelei Zarifian will present A Scar is Born, a show about one misfit's hopeful audition, as part of the 31st Annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, September 8 through 17, 2022. A Scar Is Born will be presented September 8th at 8:30pm, 9th at 7pm, 10th at 3:30pm, and 11th at 6:30pm at the Mainstage, Exit Theatre.
Sutter Street Theater to Present DOROTHY MEETS ALICE in SeptemberSutter Street Theater to Present DOROTHY MEETS ALICE in September
August 28, 2022

The Sutter Street Theater will present Dorothy Meets Alice or The Wizard of Wonderland from September 3 â€“ September 25, on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm. The show features book and lyrics by Joseph Robinette, music by Karl Jurman, and will be directed by Mike Jimena. This performance is rated G â€“ fun for the entire family.
Theater at Innovation Square to Host SUPERSIZED COMEDY at Rochester FringeTheater at Innovation Square to Host SUPERSIZED COMEDY at Rochester Fringe
August 27, 2022

SUPERSIZED COMEDY is back for a second run at The Theater at Innovation Square during Rochesterâ€™s most anticipated festival and largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State, the Rochester Fringe.
The Weidner to Present Mike + Bone and Supaman in ConcertThe Weidner to Present Mike + Bone and Supaman in Concert
August 27, 2022

In its first major collaboration with theÂ Oneida Nation Arts Program, The Weidner will presentÂ Reservation DogsÂ stars, Mike + Bone live in concertÂ with opening actÂ Buggin Malone.Â 
The Old Globe to Present Barry Edelstein in Conversation with Nathan EnglanderThe Old Globe to Present Barry Edelstein in Conversation with Nathan Englander
August 27, 2022

Barry Edelstein in Conversation with Nathan EnglanderÂ will cover Englanderâ€™s (The Twenty-Seventh Man, For the Relief of Unbearable Urges) career as a prolific and acclaimed playwright and author, and specifically his current production ofÂ What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank.