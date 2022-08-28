Sutter Street Theater to Present DOROTHY MEETS ALICE in September

The Sutter Street Theater will present Dorothy Meets Alice or The Wizard of Wonderland from September 3 - September 25, on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm. The show features book and lyrics by Joseph Robinette, music by Karl Jurman, and will be directed by Mike Jimena. This performance is rated G - fun for the entire family!



This new play version of the delightful meeting of two of literature's most famous young

ladies unfolds when a young man puts off a book report till the last minute, then

suddenly finds himself in a strange place somewhere between Oz and Wonderland. It

then becomes his responsibility to unscramble the stories and steer the familiar

characters-the Cowardly Lion, the Mad Hatter, the Scarecrow and the White Rabbit,

among others-to their ultimate destinations while avoiding the Wicked Witch and the

Red Queen. This hilarious, adventuresome romp is filled with laughter and surprises at

every turn. And a couple of lessons emerge along the way as well.

Make your reservation now at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz