SARTA's TONIGHT STARRING Series to Present Staged Reading of GOD OF CARNAGE in June

The staged reading will run one-night only on Saturday, June 11 at 6pm.

Tonight Starring, will open with a unique staged reading of God of Carnage, written by Yazmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton. This staged reading will feature local actor Deborah Bromley, who cast herself in this dramatic play! Additional actors include Jim Last, Jackie Martin and Ted Ridgway. The play's director is Atim Udoffia.

Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage relates an evening in the lives of two couples, residents of a tony Brooklyn neighborhood, who meet to discuss a playground incident. Alan and Annette's son hit Michael and Veronica's son in the face with a stick, resulting in two broken teeth. The four of them agree to discuss the incident civilly, but, as the night wears on and drinks are imbibed, the polite veneer breaks down.

Tonight Starring, the staged reading of God of Carnage, will run one-night only on Saturday, June 11 at 6pm at Big Idea Theatre located at 1616 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento. Tickets are available online at Click Here and are $15 for SARTA members and $20 for non-members.




