Review: Visit THE LOWER ROOM at Freefall Stage

The Passion of Christ is a story that has inspired many retellings, from major motion pictures to plays on a smaller scale. Freefall Stage brings it to life with a thoughtful and timely production of The Lower Room, which gives an original perspective not often seen in theatre. It tells the story of Jesus' last days through the eyes of those who took care of him in life and in death - the women. Written by Pat Wooley, The Lower Room has been bringing this reimagined experience to audiences for over 40 years.

The Freefall Stage cast boasts an impressive array of local talent, including mother/daughter duo Tana Aivaz Colburn and Taryn Cagley. Colburn displays a stern countenance as Maria, who is skeptical of claims that Jesus is the Messiah. She wonders why everyone is "following around that country bumpkin." To Maria, the law is the last word and practicality is king. Cagley plays Magdalena, whose desperation to keep Jesus safe displays itself in a frenetic exhibition of despair and reverence that will tug at the heartstrings of anyone who has ever loved another. Lending a lighthearted aspect to the show is Katy Malone Affleck, whose salty Salome delivers brash opinions and amusing sarcasm with panache. The lone musical piece of the show is a nice change of pace from serious content, bringing a beautiful and peaceful quality with gifted vocals from Bryn Riley (Martha) and Emily Meyers (Miriam). Rounding out the warm ambiance and providing a contrast to the emotional subject matter is a soothing set design by director Jenny Krack and Tom Colburn, which is enhanced by the properties design by Tana Aivaz Colburn and Jenny Krack.

The Lower Room is a piece that inspires thought, about how Mary really felt about her son's ministry to what Mary Magdalene actually experienced as the first to the tomb. In what executive director Deanne Farinha Eldridge calls "the year of the woman" at Freefall Stage, this work examines what might have happened behind the scenes of the Passion with the characters who were instrumental in keeping Jesus' word going - the women.

The Lower Room plays at Freefall Stage through March 12. Tickets and more information may be found at www.freefallstage.com.

Photo credit: Emma Eldridge