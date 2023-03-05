Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Visit THE LOWER ROOM at Freefall Stage

Review: Visit THE LOWER ROOM at Freefall Stage

See it before it ends on March 12!

Mar. 05, 2023 Â 

The Passion of Christ is a story that has inspired many retellings, from major motion pictures to plays on a smaller scale. Freefall Stage brings it to life with a thoughtful and timely production of The Lower Room, which gives an original perspective not often seen in theatre. It tells the story of Jesus' last days through the eyes of those who took care of him in life and in death - the women. Written by Pat Wooley, The Lower Room has been bringing this reimagined experience to audiences for over 40 years.

The Freefall Stage cast boasts an impressive array of local talent, including mother/daughter duo Tana Aivaz Colburn and Taryn Cagley. Colburn displays a stern countenance as Maria, who is skeptical of claims that Jesus is the Messiah. She wonders why everyone is "following around that country bumpkin." To Maria, the law is the last word and practicality is king. Cagley plays Magdalena, whose desperation to keep Jesus safe displays itself in a frenetic exhibition of despair and reverence that will tug at the heartstrings of anyone who has ever loved another. Lending a lighthearted aspect to the show is Katy Malone Affleck, whose salty Salome delivers brash opinions and amusing sarcasm with panache. The lone musical piece of the show is a nice change of pace from serious content, bringing a beautiful and peaceful quality with gifted vocals from Bryn Riley (Martha) and Emily Meyers (Miriam). Rounding out the warm ambiance and providing a contrast to the emotional subject matter is a soothing set design by director Jenny Krack and Tom Colburn, which is enhanced by the properties design by Tana Aivaz Colburn and Jenny Krack.

The Lower Room is a piece that inspires thought, about how Mary really felt about her son's ministry to what Mary Magdalene actually experienced as the first to the tomb. In what executive director Deanne Farinha Eldridge calls "the year of the woman" at Freefall Stage, this work examines what might have happened behind the scenes of the Passion with the characters who were instrumental in keeping Jesus' word going - the women.

The Lower Room plays at Freefall Stage through March 12. Tickets and more information may be found at www.freefallstage.com.

Photo credit: Emma Eldridge




Photos: First Look at HEATHERS at Sutter Street Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at HEATHERS at Sutter Street Theatre
Heathers The Musical (High School Edition) is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously handsome new kid J.D. Check out photos from the Sutter Street Theatre production here!
Harris Center for the Arts to Present NAT GEO LIVE! and VICKI LAWRENCE AND MAMA Photo
Harris Center for the Arts to Present NAT GEO LIVE! and VICKI LAWRENCE AND MAMA
HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present two exceptional entertainment events: National Geographic Live! Brian Skerry â€“ Secrets of the Whales at 7:30 PM on Thursday, March 30, and Vicki Lawrence and Mama â€“ A Two-Woman Show, at 7:30 PM on Saturday, April 1.
Sutter Street Theatre to Present MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Beginning in March Photo
Sutter Street Theatre to Present MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Beginning in March
Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer.
Theatre In The Heights to Present EXIT THE BODY in March Photo
Theatre In The Heights to Present EXIT THE BODY in March
Theatre in the Heights will present Exit The Body by Fred Carmichael, directed by Joron Bourque, from March 3rd through 26th.

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community.Â After trying law sc... (read more about this author)


Review: THE FLYING MACHINE: THE STORY OF THE WRIGHT BROTHERS Soars at B Street TheatreReview: THE FLYING MACHINE: THE STORY OF THE WRIGHT BROTHERS Soars at B Street Theatre
February 17, 2023

Weâ€™ve all heard of the Wright Brothers. Orville and Wilbur are introduced to us in elementary school as the first to invent the motor-operated airplane; however, there is so much more that we donâ€™t know about these two fascinating individuals who forever changed the way that we travel. Jerry Montoya gives us a history lesson disguised in a delightfully entertaining package with his newest play, The Flying Machine: The Story of the Wright Brothers.
Review: WAIT UNTIL DARK Brings a Classic Thriller to Sacramento Theatre CompanyReview: WAIT UNTIL DARK Brings a Classic Thriller to Sacramento Theatre Company
February 8, 2023

Sacramento Theatre Company continues its season of Curiosity, Intrigue, and Suspense with the curiously intriguing and suspenseful thriller, Wait Until Dark. Written by Frederick Knott, the play first opened on Broadway in 1966 and ran for 373 performances. It was then made into a successful 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn. Â This timeless classic is still delivering nail-biting tension over 50 years later, this time to STCâ€™s Pollock Stage in director Natasha Hauseâ€™s brilliant rendering.
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Rocking at Broadway SacramentoReview: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Rocking at Broadway Sacramento
February 8, 2023

Even after 50 years, Jesus Christ Superstar is still rocking. Itâ€™s now celebrating its golden anniversary tour with a surplus of energy, talent, and, fittingly, golden glitter. It first began as a concept album in 1970 when the composers, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, were unable to get financial backing for a stage production. After the success of the album, the musical debuted on Broadway in 1971 and earned five Tony Award nominations.
Review: THE LAST WIDE OPEN Explores Fate and Love at The B Street TheatreReview: THE LAST WIDE OPEN Explores Fate and Love at The B Street Theatre
January 29, 2023

2023 is already starting off on a great note, with the musically diverse The Last Wide Open charming audiences at the B Street Theatre. Playwright Audrey Cefaly tells the story of Lina and Roberto, coworkers who, in three different yet concurrent planes of existence, find love, heartbreak, and companionship in this beautiful, hilarious, and creative take on serendipity.
Review: Markiewitz Audioworks Celebrates the 180th Anniversary of THE TELL-TALE HEARTReview: Markiewitz Audioworks Celebrates the 180th Anniversary of THE TELL-TALE HEART
January 24, 2023

What did our critic think of THE TELL-TALE HEART at Markiewitz Audioworks?
share