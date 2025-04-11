Review: AMELIA EARHART Flies At FreeFall Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of America’s most interesting characters, Amelia Earhart, still captivates the world eighty-eight years after her disappearance. As a pioneer in aviation, she was not only the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic, she was also a successful author and proponent of commercial air travel. In FreeFall Stage’s staging of Amelia Earhart, written by Kathryn Schultz Miller, we see Earhart as more than just a public figure – we see her as a human.

Rebecca Grayce plays Amelia Earhart, whose periodic turns as a not-so-good pilot were entertaining and surprising. She is the Amelia that we don’t hear about – the wife, the social worker, and the woman who promises to bake her husband a cake if he supports her flight around the world. Jonathan Blum plays that husband, George Putnam. He’s depicted as a driving force behind Earhart’s global success and her safety net when she needs a soft place to land. Adroitly narrating the story is Ronnie Duska Fowler as the Reporter who has become fascinated with Earhart’s legacy. Christopher Tan and Stella Fluetsch cover the remaining roles, all integral in the retelling of Earhart’s life. Directed by Deanne Farinha Eldridge, Amelia Earhart is a fascinating look into a character who continues to be an inspiration to women around the world.

Amelia Earhart plays at FreeFall Stage through April 13th. Tickets and more information may be found at www.freefallstage.com.

Photo credit: Emma Eldridge

