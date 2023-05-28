Photos: First Look at Sutter Street Theatre's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

The production runs June 3 – June 25.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Review: Chasing the Clouds Away With AVENUE Q at Rise Up Theatre Company Photo 3 Review: Chasing the Clouds Away With AVENUE Q at Rise Up Theatre Company
Review: THE HOMBRES Explores Masculinity at Capital Stage Photo 4 Review: THE HOMBRES Explores Masculinity at Capital Stage

Sutter Street Theatre will present You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, book, lyrics and music by Clark Gesner, based on the characters by Charles Schultz, from June 3 – June 25
on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm.

Check out production photos below!

The production is directed by Brayden Plumb, with vocal direction by Hannah Hurst, and choreography by Sarah Williams.

With charm, wit, and heart, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. This revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, Musical numbers include “My Blanket and Me,” “The Kite,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime,” and “Happiness.” Guaranteed to please audiences of all ages!

Reservations at Click Here or call (916) 353-1001.

Photographer: Allen Schmeltz

Review: THE HOMBRES Explores Masculinity at Capital Stage
Libby Plumb, Dom Mercado, Heather Clark, Isaiah Leach, Nick Roton, Anela Rei Tan

Review: THE HOMBRES Explores Masculinity at Capital Stage
Libby Plumb, Isaiah Leach, Heather Clark, Anela Rei Tan, Dom Mercado, Nick Roton




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

Sight Unseen: International Photography by Blind Artists Exhibit Comes to Bedford Gallery Photo
'Sight Unseen: International Photography by Blind Artists Exhibit' Comes to Bedford Gallery

Bedford Gallery presents works by some of the world’s most accomplished blind photographers with the exhibition Sight Unseen: International Photography by Blind Artists, exploring the nature of seeing.

CABARET Comes to Sutter Street Theatre Photo
CABARET Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920’s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.

Review: THE HOMBRES Explores Masculinity at Capital Stage Photo
Review: THE HOMBRES Explores Masculinity at Capital Stage

Theatre has long been a vessel to carry voices wanting to be heard, and a springboard for important conversations that need to be had. Capital Stage is taking this responsibility seriously, with its California premiere of The Hombres. Tony Meneses’ contemporary play examines the toxic masculinity prevalent in society, specifically in the Latinx culture.

Placer Rep to Host Artist Solomon Bassoff, Musicians, and More at Mays LAB Photo
Placer Rep to Host Artist Solomon Bassoff, Musicians, and More at May's LAB

Solomon Bassoff of Faducci will headline at Placer Rep's May 28 Collaboration LAB, joined by musicians, writers, comedians, designers and open stage performers and presenters, held in the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse in Rocklin.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at Sutter Street Theatre's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWNPhotos: First Look at Sutter Street Theatre's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN
'Sight Unseen: International Photography by Blind Artists Exhibit' Comes to Bedford Gallery'Sight Unseen: International Photography by Blind Artists Exhibit' Comes to Bedford Gallery
CABARET Comes to Sutter Street TheatreCABARET Comes to Sutter Street Theatre
Placer Rep to Host Artist Solomon Bassoff, Musicians, and More at May's LABPlacer Rep to Host Artist Solomon Bassoff, Musicians, and More at May's LAB

Videos

Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO' Video
Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO'
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# By The Way, Meet Vera Stark
Celebration Arts (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/23-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical
Woodland Opera House (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Predictor
Capital Stage (6/21-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You