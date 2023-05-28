Photos: First Look at Sutter Street Theatre's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

Sutter Street Theatre will present You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, book, lyrics and music by Clark Gesner, based on the characters by Charles Schultz, from June 3 – June 25

on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm.

Check out production photos below!

The production is directed by Brayden Plumb, with vocal direction by Hannah Hurst, and choreography by Sarah Williams.

With charm, wit, and heart, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. This revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, Musical numbers include “My Blanket and Me,” “The Kite,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime,” and “Happiness.” Guaranteed to please audiences of all ages!

Reservations at Click Here or call (916) 353-1001.