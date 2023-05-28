Photos: First Look at Sutter Street Theatre's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

The production runs June 3 – June 25.
Sutter Street Theatre will present You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, book, lyrics and music by Clark Gesner, based on the characters by Charles Schultz, from June 3 – June 25
on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm.
Check out production photos below!
The production is directed by Brayden Plumb, with vocal direction by Hannah Hurst, and choreography by Sarah Williams.
With charm, wit, and heart, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. This revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, Musical numbers include “My Blanket and Me,” “The Kite,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime,” and “Happiness.” Guaranteed to please audiences of all ages!
Reservations at Click Here or call (916) 353-1001.
Photographer: Allen Schmeltz
Libby Plumb, Dom Mercado, Heather Clark, Isaiah Leach, Nick Roton, Anela Rei Tan
Libby Plumb, Isaiah Leach, Heather Clark, Anela Rei Tan, Dom Mercado, Nick Roton
