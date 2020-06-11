Movie Theatres to Reopen in Sacramento on Friday

Article Pixel Jun. 11, 2020  

Bars, movie theaters, and campgrounds are set to reopen on Friday, despite the spike in Coronavirus cases, According to The Sacramento Bee

County health chief Dr. Peter Beilenson said he has decided to allow hundreds of businesses to open this week and is planning on opening the Sacramento Zoo on Monday with limited visitors.

This week's openings will add to the already opened restaurants, churches, stores, barbers, and hair salons which have been allowed to reopen.


