Mirror Image Dance Company Moves Classes Outdoors and Offers Distanced Learning

Marlaina Spivey leads her dance class outside, and there are now tables and chairs set up for distanced learning.

Mirror Image Dance Company in Davis has pivoted to outdoor classes and now offers distanced learning in the parking lot of their indoor space, CBS reports.

"So that's super fun too and it's a really easy option when my parents are working. So I can just come here and then go straight to dance after, so it's super easy," said student Sophia Ballard.

The dance company expanded their business model after they lost more than 60% of their income over the last six months due to the health crisis

"We still wanted to offer a space for them and we needed some way to mitigate our losses, so it seemed like a win-win for everybody," said Spivey.

She went on to say that she knows this time has been tough for everyone, but especially young people.

"I'm struggling as an adult and I can't imagine being a young person trying to learn, trying to cope, trying to see how to see my friends, how to stay afloat," said Spivey.

Read more on CBS and learn about the company at https://mirrorimagedancecompany.com/.

