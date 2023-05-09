Main Street Theatre Works Presents PARTY AT THE MINE! Fundraising Event This Month

The event will be held in the Change Room at the Kennedy Gold Mine, (not at the amphtiheatre).

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Brooke Shields, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Tituss Burgess, and More Will Headline Broadw Photo 1 Brooke Shields, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Tituss Burgess, and More Will Headline Broadway and Vine's 2023 Concert Series in Napa Valley
Review: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre Company Photo 2 Review: Read All About It! NEWSIES Opens at Davis Musical Theatre Company
Review: You'll Want to Meet This PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway Sacramento Photo 3 Review: You'll Want to Meet This PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway Sacramento
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q Photo 4 Photos: First Look at the Cast of Rise Up Theatre Company's AVENUE Q

Main Street Theatre Works Presents PARTY AT THE MINE! Fundraising Event This Month

For the past 20 years, Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) has been in partnership with the Kennedy Gold Mine, performing at the beautiful Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson, CA. To celebrate the company's 20 years of live theatre under the stars, MSTW is hosting a "Party at the Mine!" Spring Fundraiser.

The event will be held in the Change Room at the Kennedy Gold Mine, (not at the amphtiheatre) where attendees will be able to look around at the mining history, taste yummy desserts from the dessert bar, and see live performances from both local talents and some of our seasoned actors. There will be monologs, scenes and songs from Amador & Argonaut High School students (Lily Fawver, Jimmy Mazano and Mya McHenry), plus local talent sharing poetry and music (Meghan O'Keefe, Brian Eagleson and Karen Reed), and live radio show performances from the cast of our second summer show "A Red Plaid Shirt," (Julie Anchor, Erin Renfree, Scott Adams and Allen Pontes). And we can't forget brothers Jake & Joey Guidi, who will emcee the event, as well as sing and do their best impression of The Smother's Brothers. MSTW is also selling costumes from some of their past shows (it's never too early to think about Halloween), and raffling off a 2-night stay at a beautiful condo on the shores of Lake Tahoe. It's going to be the "not-to-be-missed" event of the year so get your tickets early!

This 3-day event will have two evening performances ~ Friday and Saturday, May 19th and 20th, with doors open at 7:15pm for guests to hit the dessert bar, and the show starts at 8pm. There will also be a matinee performance on Sunday, May 21st, with. doors open at 1:15 for dessert, show starts at 2:00pm. Tickets are $25 each, which includes not only the show, but some fabulous desserts, tea/coffee, and the thrill to know you're supporting one of the areas best professional-quality theatre companies. There will also be a no-host bar with beer and wine, benefiting our friends at the Kennedy Gold Mine.

For more information and to purchase tickets to "Party at the Mine!", visit our website at www.mstw.org. Seating is limited, and this event is sure to sell out, so get your tickets early.




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

Review: Sacramento Theatre Company Celebrates Neurodiversity With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF Photo
Review: Sacramento Theatre Company Celebrates Neurodiversity With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Sacramento Theatre Company’s season of Curiosity, Intrigue, and Suspense is coming to a close with its much-anticipated portrayal of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon and adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens, this show provides an intimate look into a small sliver of the vast world of neurodivergence. It opened on Broadway in 2014 and won five Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Scenic Design. It is an excellent example of narrative storytelling, examining difficult relationships and everyday struggles of both the differently and typically abled by showing that we are all, ultimately, more alike than not.

Transcendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ON Photo
Transcendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ON

Transcendence Theatre Company announced today plans to utilize the 30+ acre Kenwood ranch property of the nonprofit Belos Cavalos as the outdoor open-air theatre location for The Beat Goes On,  the first show of Transcendence Theatre Company’s 2023 summer season of original outdoor musical revues. The Beat Goes On will play eight performances June 16 through July 2. 

Main Street Theatre Works Presents PARTY AT THE MINE! Fundraising Event This Month Photo
Main Street Theatre Works Presents PARTY AT THE MINE! Fundraising Event This Month

 For the past 20 years, Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) has been in partnership with the Kennedy Gold Mine, performing at the beautiful Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson, CA.  To celebrate the company's 20 years of live theatre under the stars, MSTW is hosting a “Party at the Mine!” Spring Fundraiser.

CapStage Academy to Present MAKING THE LEAP Acting Workshop With Jeremy Kahn Starting Next Photo
CapStage Academy to Present MAKING THE LEAP Acting Workshop With Jeremy Kahn Starting Next Week

The CapStage Academy is an opportunity for local and visiting theatre professionals to share their skills with the Sacramento community. All levels of experience and interest are welcome. Develop your skills and expand your performing arts network with Capital Stage professionals.


More Hot Stories For You

Transcendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ONTranscendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ON
Main Street Theatre Works Presents PARTY AT THE MINE! Fundraising Event This MonthMain Street Theatre Works Presents PARTY AT THE MINE! Fundraising Event This Month
CapStage Academy to Present MAKING THE LEAP Acting Workshop With Jeremy Kahn Starting Next WeekCapStage Academy to Present MAKING THE LEAP Acting Workshop With Jeremy Kahn Starting Next Week
Harris Center For the Arts Presents Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters Next MonthHarris Center For the Arts Presents Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters Next Month

Videos

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey Video
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Newsies
Davis Musical Theatre Company (4/28-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, Jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (5/06-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Rise Up Theatre Co (5/05-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/23-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# By The Way, Meet Vera Stark
Celebration Arts (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Harris Center At Folsom Lake College (5/24-5/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU