Main Street Theatre Works Presents PARTY AT THE MINE! Fundraising Event This Month

For the past 20 years, Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) has been in partnership with the Kennedy Gold Mine, performing at the beautiful Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson, CA. To celebrate the company's 20 years of live theatre under the stars, MSTW is hosting a "Party at the Mine!" Spring Fundraiser.

The event will be held in the Change Room at the Kennedy Gold Mine, (not at the amphtiheatre) where attendees will be able to look around at the mining history, taste yummy desserts from the dessert bar, and see live performances from both local talents and some of our seasoned actors. There will be monologs, scenes and songs from Amador & Argonaut High School students (Lily Fawver, Jimmy Mazano and Mya McHenry), plus local talent sharing poetry and music (Meghan O'Keefe, Brian Eagleson and Karen Reed), and live radio show performances from the cast of our second summer show "A Red Plaid Shirt," (Julie Anchor, Erin Renfree, Scott Adams and Allen Pontes). And we can't forget brothers Jake & Joey Guidi, who will emcee the event, as well as sing and do their best impression of The Smother's Brothers. MSTW is also selling costumes from some of their past shows (it's never too early to think about Halloween), and raffling off a 2-night stay at a beautiful condo on the shores of Lake Tahoe. It's going to be the "not-to-be-missed" event of the year so get your tickets early!

This 3-day event will have two evening performances ~ Friday and Saturday, May 19th and 20th, with doors open at 7:15pm for guests to hit the dessert bar, and the show starts at 8pm. There will also be a matinee performance on Sunday, May 21st, with. doors open at 1:15 for dessert, show starts at 2:00pm. Tickets are $25 each, which includes not only the show, but some fabulous desserts, tea/coffee, and the thrill to know you're supporting one of the areas best professional-quality theatre companies. There will also be a no-host bar with beer and wine, benefiting our friends at the Kennedy Gold Mine.

For more information and to purchase tickets to "Party at the Mine!", visit our website at www.mstw.org. Seating is limited, and this event is sure to sell out, so get your tickets early.