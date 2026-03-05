Placer Rep Will Debut Two Original One-Acts at New Works Showcase

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York playwright Steve Gold and Sacramento playwright Tim Cahill will each share a one-act in development at Placer Rep's New Works Showcase on March 11, 2026. The evening includes a Q&A with audience feedback, and the opportunity to meet the actors and playwright Tim Cahill to network, mingle, and enjoy refreshments.

STEVE GOLD is the featured playwright of the evening with his poignant one-act, "Barren Landscape,” about the transition of a mother-daughter relationship as they move to a new phase in life. Steve Gold is a playwright based in New York, where he is a member of Enigma Theatre Company. His previous plays include Wyatt Earp's Jewish Adventure, Women and Guns, Smash the State, The File on J. Edgar Hoover, Men vs. Women, and more.

Tim Cahill opens the night with a mildly absurd comedic one-act that takes place in a parts store, aptly named, “Parts.” Cahill has been writing plays, short stories, and other works for many years. One of his plays, “Tattoos,” won the top spot in the “Shakespeare in the ‘Burg” Festival in Middleburg, Virginia. His plays have been performed in Sacramento and Oxnard, California and Torrington, Connecticut. His humorous legal fiction “Bad Omens” was published in a professional trade journal and can be found online. He is a member of The Playwrights' Collaborative in Sacramento and runs a family commercial real estate company there. He received his undergraduate education from St. Mary's College of California and his law degree from the University of Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.

New Works Showcase provides opportunities for early-career to seasoned playwrights, authors, poets, and lyricists to hone their work through presenting it aloud and receiving valuable feedback from the audience toward the work's development. There is a networking reception with refreshments after the feedback session. Reserve your seats via our.show/PRT-New-Works-Showcase.

Placer Rep follows up the March 11 New Works Showcase with the main season show Sherlock Holmes: The Strange Case of Miss Faulkner (Ap 15 – 25, 2026), which tours to Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, and Auburn, followed by annual auditions in June, and the announcement of its 2026-2027 season in July.

Placer Repertory Theater is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding areas, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Rep on Facebook (PlacerRep) and Instagram: PlacerRep; and subscribe to their YouTube Channel.

He is married and lives in Sacramento, California.