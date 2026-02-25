Review: DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER at Lincoln Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

My first experience at Lincoln Theatre Company last weekend left me with one question: why did it take me so long? Under new Executive Director Cary Litchford, the arts in Lincoln are continuing to thrive. From first-class hospitality to top-tier performances, this community treasure is something worth making a trip for. Their current offering, Don’t Dress for Dinner, is an adaptation from the French play Pyjama Pour Six by Marc Camoletti. The script feeds on energy, timing, and some serious comic chops, which this cast delivers.

This farcical piece is reminiscent of “Who’s on First?” with escalating hijinks that leave the audience wondering how these characters can possibly be so obtuse (or maybe I’m just not trusting enough). Set in a cozy French farmhouse (beautifully built by Brandon Hunter) complete with bedrooms formerly occupied by livestock, the plot follows Bernard (Gary Giurbino) as he plans a romantic weekend at home for his Parisian mistress, Suzanne (Serena Olson), while his wife Jacqueline (Kim Osteen-Petreshock) is away. His plans go awry when Jacqueline finds out that his Best Friend, Robert (Rick Grantham), is coming to visit. She cancels her trip, and what unfolds is a mess of mistresses, an unsuspecting Cordon Bleu cook (Stephanie Dyan as Suzette) who takes full advantage of her odd circumstances, and an overprotective husband (Drew Mayes as George) who strikes fear into everyone he encounters.

The cast has a comfortable chemistry and executes the jokes and timing like a well-oiled machine. They’re committed, and it shows. No matter how ridiculous the situations become, from stuffy dinner to kitchen fires to love pentagons, they deliver dialogue with sincerity. Stephanie Dyan played my favorite character beautifully – her cook-turned-extortionist catches onto the deceptions quickly and, honestly, deserves a lot more than she’s given to make sense of what they’re dishing out. I probably would have done it for free just for the entertainment, but a girl’s gotta make a living.

If you’re up for a night of laughter and some gloriously bad decisions, this is not to be missed. Don’t Dress for Dinner plays at the Lincoln Theatre Company through March 1st. More information and tickets may be found at lincolntheatrecompany.org.

Photo credit: Claire Haines

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Sacramento News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...