FreeFall Stage Accepting Submissions for 2026 SacTown Play Festival

FreeFall Stage is now accepting submissions for its 5th Annual SacTown Play Festival, scheduled for September 26, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

The festival invites playwrights from anywhere to submit original plays that run between 10 and 15 minutes. Eligible works must be new and not previously produced, though staged readings are permitted.

A panel of judges will review submissions anonymously and select six scripts based on creativity, characterization, and staging potential. The chosen plays will be directed by local directors and presented at the festival in Sacramento.

Awards will be presented during the event. The Best Playscript award includes a $200 prize. The Audience Favorite award will include $75 for the playwright and $75 for the director. A $100 prize will be awarded for Best Directing and Staging. Audience members will also vote for Best Actress and Best Actor, and judges will select the recipient of the Holliday Award for Best Overall Actor of the festival.

Submission fees are $25 per script, and the deadline to submit is May 15. Finalists will be announced in mid-June.

Additional information and submission guidelines are available at freefallstage.com.