Photos: Sutter Street Theatre's DOROTHY MEETS ALICE OR THE WIZARD OF WONDERLAND

Check out images from Sutter Street Theatre's Dorothy Meets Alice or the Wizard of Wonderland.

The production runs from March 7 through March 29, with performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. The play is rated G.

This new play version of the delightful meeting of two of literature’s most famous young ladies unfolds when a young man puts off writing his book report until the last minute, then suddenly finds himself in a strange place — somewhere between Oz and Wonderland. It then becomes his responsibility to unscramble the stories and steer the familiar character — the Cowardly Lion, the Mad Hatter, the Scarecrow and the White Rabbit, among others to their ultimate destinations while avoiding the Wicked Witch and the Red Queen.

This hilarious, adventuresome romp is filled with laughter and surprises at every turn with a couple of lessons emerging along the way.

The play is written by Joseph Robinette, and directed by Mike Jimena.

Check out photos from the production here:



Wren Valley, Desi Roach, Zoerita Linklater, Bennie Carlson,Carly Abney and Aviana Loveall

Wren Valley, Zoerita Linklater, Desi Roach, Carly Abney, Bennie Carlson and Aviana Loveall

Wren Valley, Zoe Linklater, Bennie Carlson, Carly Abney, Desi Roach, Aviana Loveall