THE CHRISTIANS Comes to Cinnabar Theater in April

Cinnabar Theater will continue its 2026 season with The Christians, a powerful and thought-provoking drama by acclaimed playwright Lucas Hnath. This production runs April 10–26, 2026, at Warren Theater, located on the campus of Sonoma State University.

Directed by Nathan Cummings, The Christians centers on Pastor Paul, the charismatic leader of a rapidly growing megachurch, whose latest sermon challenges a long-held doctrine and sends shockwaves through his congregation. What follows is an intense exploration of faith, doubt, leadership, and the personal cost of conviction. Hnath’s masterful script invites audiences to wrestle with profound questions about belief, certainty, and the courage it takes to stand by one’s principles.

Minimalist, intimate, and deeply human, this production highlights the emotional complexity at the heart of the story. Through powerful performances and thoughtful staging, Cinnabar’s production brings this modern theatrical masterpiece to life, creating an experience that is both intellectually engaging and emotionally resonant.

The cast features Andrew Patton as Pastor Paul; Katherine Mazer as Elizabeth; Jared N. Wright as Joshua; Mike Schaeffer as Jay; and Amanda Vitiello as Jenny.

Behind the scenes, the creative team includes Nathan Cummings as director and set designer, Elise Clark as stage manager and set designer, Isabelle McLoone as substitute stage manager, Noah Hewitt as lighting designer, Ross Tiffany-Brown as technical director, Mateo Felix as prop designer, and Reynalda Cruz as Costume Designer. Leading Cinnabar Theater are Diane Dragone, Executive Director, and Nathan Cummings, Artistic Director.

The Christians is recommended for mature audiences and offers a compelling theatrical experience that will spark conversation long after the final moment on stage. With its timely themes and riveting storytelling, the production invites audiences to reflect on the complexities of belief and community in today’s world.