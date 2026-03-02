B Street Theatre To Present AN IRISH GOODBYE By Jack Gallagher

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

B Street Theatre will present AN IRISH GOODBYE, written by Jack Gallagher and Declan Gallagher and performed by Jack Gallagher, from March 11 through April 12, 2026. The production will take place at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre, located at 2700 Capitol Avenue.

Directed by Jerry Montoya, AN IRISH GOODBYE blends memoir, stand-up comedy, and reflection as Gallagher prepares to leave Sacramento after nearly 40 years and return to Cape Cod. After 37 years in his Land Park home, Gallagher and his wife Jean Ellen are packing up decades of memories. The new work marks a full-circle collaboration with his son, Declan Gallagher, following their earlier partnership on A STAND UP GUY in 2019.

Gallagher’s solo work at B Street Theatre began in 1997 with LETTERS TO DECLAN and has included JUST THE GUY (2002), WHAT HE LEFT (2006), A DIFFERENT KIND OF COOL (2010), COMPLETE & UNFINISHED (2013), 5 SONGS (2015), CONCUSSED (2017), and A STAND UP GUY (2019). Over nearly three decades, his shows have chronicled fatherhood, career milestones, a life-altering bicycle accident, and raising a son on the autism spectrum.

Previews are scheduled for March 11 and 12, with opening night on March 13. Talkback Tuesdays will take place March 17, March 24, and March 31. The production closes April 12.

Tickets range from $9.99 to $40 and are available by calling (916) 443-5300 or visiting bstreettheatre.org.