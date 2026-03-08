Interview: Kyle Taylor Parker on Music Circus, Showtunes, What Makes Sacramento Special, and More!

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One of the most infamous figures in history, Judas Iscariot, leads a cast of icons in Broadway at Music Circus’ staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar. Kyle Taylor Parker returns to the round as Judas and, under Glenn Casale’s direction, looks forward to entertaining Sacramento beginning March 13th. Parker was last seen at Music Circus in 2024’s Jersey Boys as Hal Miller, and we are so glad he’s back. BroadwayWorld spoke to him about his prolific career, getting into character to play a villain, and what makes this re-imagining of the classic so special.

Welcome back to Sacramento! We last saw you here in 2024’s Broadway at Music Circus’s production of Jersey Boys. What about that experience made you want to come back for Jesus Christ Superstar?

It’s a two-for-one combo. I love the director. Glenn Casale directed Jersey Boys, and he’s directing this beautifully. I really love the theatre. It’s such a great place to be again and try something new, and the audiences are lovely.

I know performing in the round is very different than a proscenium stage. What do you consider the advantages of each? Do you have a preference?

I think the round is so exciting. It’s a great challenge as an actor to drop into the story at hand and act with your entire being. Jesus Christ Superstar is so epic and lends itself to the round. We are in an arena, like Roman times. There’s so much theatricality.

You were part of the original Broadway cast of Kinky Boots. What is the energy like when opening a new show?

I feel like when you’re working on a brand-new show, everything is moving so fast. It was my Broadway debut, and I felt so lucky to be working on it. We all loved the message of the show so much, and every member of the company and every person in that building wanted to make that show as great as it could be. New pages come in every day, and you want to hone them and find the message you want to give the world. I wanted to be as great as the show. Since then, I’ve been lucky to work on a lot of new musicals, which is fun because you don’t know how it’s going to turn out. The great thing about working on a classic like Jesus Christ Superstar is you already know how it is. One thing I ask myself is how do I rise to the challenge of the material and how do I find something unique in my point of view to bring to the character.

Did you find it?

I’m working on it. I’ve never played a villain before. I’ve always played the superhero or loving Best Friend, so to dig into this part of Judas is great. He has a lot to say, but he spends a lot of the show trying to prevent the inevitable from happening. I’m having fun following that journey to save the ultimate savior, Jesus Christ.

You originated Lola in the first National Tour of Kinky Boots. Were you able to make that character your own?

I was really lucky that I was encouraged to make it my own. I understudied Billy Porter, and one day in rehearsal Harvey Fierstein looked at me and said, “Leave Billy at the Hirschfeld. You have to find it for yourself. I want you to flourish like a beautifully unique flower and find your own thing.” My career has been a lot of that, trying to find my own thing.

You then took over the role from Billy Porter on Broadway. Was it difficult to step into a role someone else was in that you had been playing on tour for a long time?

It was a great welcome home. Everyone I opened with was still there. I was 24 when it opened. I came back at 25 after this adventure playing Lola, and it was like I was growing up in front of everyone’s eyes. Everyone was supportive. I’ve done Kinky Boots on the National Tour, on Broadway, in Toronto, and on a cruise ship. Every time it’s a different experience. That’s really shaped me as an actor.

I had the opportunity to listen to some of your two albums, “Broadway Soul, Vol. 1” and “Broadway Soul, Vol. 2.” I enjoyed your original, jazzy take on Broadway hits like “Think of Me” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?” Did you prepare the arrangements yourself or just have a general idea how you wanted them to sound? How did you decide which songs to perform?

I work with a team. I start with the idea, and I pick the songs myself. I will scat the melody. I work with a lot of different music. With every album, I’ll try to think of how I want it to sound: like disco, these five measures of this jazz song, and my producers and music directors bring those ideas to life.

I also had the chance to watch a couple of videos of you performing R&B and had to admit I was dancing in my chair. Do you find many opportunities to combine your love of both theatre and R&B?

I’ve been really lucky. With those two albums, I wanted to show that Broadway can be both. I’m deeply inspired by Lilias White and Billy Porter. Since making those albums, I get invited to sing at different places.

Since you sang “Think of Me” on your album, and you’re now starring in Jesus Christ Superstar, I’m going to guess you’re an Andrew Lloyd Webber fan. What’s your favorite ALW musical?

I think my favorite is Jesus Christ Superstar. It’s so epic, and I love how some of the lyrics feel Shakespearean. The music is so good. I’ve listened to almost every recording I could find because they all have something different to offer.

You play Judas Iscariot in this show. How does it feel to play such a historically reviled character?

As an actor, it’s so rewarding. It’s delicious. The question I ask every day and process is, “Why would you do this?” It’s because he thinks he’s right. Righteousness leads to a lot of mistakes. I spend a lot of time convincing myself backstage that I am right, and the more I do that the falling apart will be made more devastating. In my own life, I’m not like Judas at all, so it’s been fun to get into that headspace and play pretend. The songs are great. I think I’m focusing so much on the acting to take the pressure off the songs. I’m having a ball, and my voice is enjoying singing it.

The National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar came through Sacramento a couple of seasons ago. What do you think audiences will love about the Music Circus production?

Being in the round is so up close and personal. Glenn is really pushing us to focus on the story. I think people will be surprised to get the humanity. I think the music and the spectacle can often overshadow the story. We’re really focusing on the story. And, I have to say, everyone in the cast sings their butt off. That’s already a given. They really are rock stars. Some of them were in the National tour that just came through. I was also in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert with John Legend and Justin Sargent, who plays Jesus in this show. He understudied John Legend, and his voice just melts you.

What is your favorite thing about Sacramento? Have you tried the Music Circus popcorn?

My favorite thing about Sacramento happens on Saturdays. It’s right around the theatre, the Midtown Farmers Market. Oh yes, the popcorn is delicious. It’s a very special treat, and the margaritas are also delicious.

What’s next for you?

It’s yet to unfold. I’ve been developing a lot of new work in the city as an actor.

Come see Kyle and the rest of the talented cast of Jesus Christ Superstar at Broadway at Music Circus. The show runs March 13-22 at the UC Davis Health Pavilion at 1419 H St. in Sacramento. For tickets and more information, visit BroadwaySacramento.com or call (916) 557-1999.