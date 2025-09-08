MARY SHELLEY To Have Candlelight California Premiere In Fair Oaks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Women’s Theatre Collective (WTC) will return to The Hut Event Center in Fair Oaks with a new production of Mary Shelley by Helen Edmundson, an intimate and atmospheric play about the woman behind one of the most enduring gothic novels ever written.

Performed outdoors in the venue’s courtyard, under the stars and by candlelight, the staging will offer audiences a hauntingly beautiful theatre experience.

More than a biographical portrait, Mary Shelley explores the writer’s passionate love for poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, her turbulent relationship with her father, and the grief that fueled her creation of Frankenstein. WTC’s immersive outdoor staging will capture both the romance and the darkness that defined Mary’s extraordinary life and work.

Women’s Theatre Collective is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the portrayal and treatment of women through the art of theatre. A portion of proceeds from each production supports nonprofits serving women in need. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, WTC will partner with Susan G. Komen to help meet critical needs in local communities and advance breakthrough breast cancer research.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.womenstheatrecollective.org.