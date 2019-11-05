Imagination Theater Announces Auditions for WALLY'S CAFE

Imagination Theater's Readers Theater announces upcoming auditions for Wally's Café, directed by Holly Salvestrin and Adeline Penn.

Auditions are scheduled November 17, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Imagination Theater, located in the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

Performances will run January 17, 2020 thru January 26, 2020 at The Smith Flat House.

More information can be found on our website www.ImaginationTheater.net or by calling the Box Office at 530-642-0404.

Imagination Theater, located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, brings quality, live, local community theater to Placerville and El Dorado County.

