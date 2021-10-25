FRANKENSTEIN SLEPT HERE Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Week

Frankenstein Slept Here by Tim Kelly, and directed by Jenny Connors comes to Sutter Street Theatre beginning this week. This is the first show in the company's Pee-Wee Series.

Performances will run October 28-29 at 4:00 pm, October 30-31 at 11:00 AM, and November 6-7 at 1:00 PM.

Baroness Frankenstein has opened her castle to all those who can't cope with the outside world, including a descendant of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, a Medusa with snakes in her hair, Vampira, the Mummy, the mad Igor, a Phantom Bride and the Invisible Man. The castle belongs to an American society matron who sends monthly checks to pay for the staff she imagines is working at the castle. What to do? What else but have the creatures pose as servants. Mrs. Hoople arrives with her young niece and her husband to inspect the premises and discovers her gardener is Igor, the butler is a mummy, the cleaning woman is a vampire, and the Monster is stretched out on the dining table! The highlight takes place when a werewolf fights the Invisible Man in full view of the audience!

Tickets are General Admission $9.99, Children (12 and under) $5

For reservations call (916) 353-1001 or go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com.