FOLSOM OLDE TYME RADIO HOLIDAY SPECIAL Comes to Sutter Street Theatre
Come to Sutter Street Theatre, 710 Folsom Blvd. in Historic Folsom on Saturday, December 14 at 4:00pm for a Holiday Special by Folsom Olde Tyme Radio actors. We will be performing original scripts from the Golden Age of Radio.
The show will feature:
- Father Knows Best "Christmas Program of 12/24/1953
- Fibber McGee & Molly "Fibber Paints a Christmas Tree White" of 12/18/1945
- The Bickersons "Christmas Eve" of 12/22/1946
- CBS Special: "The Visit of St. Nick" of 12/21/1939
In addition, there will be songs by some of our Sutter Street Theatre vocalists. We will also have light refreshments.
All this for only $10 payable at the door.
So, mark your calendars and join us for a nostalgic Holiday show!