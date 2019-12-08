FOLSOM OLDE TYME RADIO HOLIDAY SPECIAL Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

Come to Sutter Street Theatre, 710 Folsom Blvd. in Historic Folsom on Saturday, December 14 at 4:00pm for a Holiday Special by Folsom Olde Tyme Radio actors. We will be performing original scripts from the Golden Age of Radio.

The show will feature:

  • Father Knows Best "Christmas Program of 12/24/1953
  • Fibber McGee & Molly "Fibber Paints a Christmas Tree White" of 12/18/1945
  • The Bickersons "Christmas Eve" of 12/22/1946
  • CBS Special: "The Visit of St. Nick" of 12/21/1939

In addition, there will be songs by some of our Sutter Street Theatre vocalists. We will also have light refreshments.

All this for only $10 payable at the door.

So, mark your calendars and join us for a nostalgic Holiday show!



