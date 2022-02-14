City Theatre Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT

City Theatre at Sacramento City College continues its 2021-22 season with the moving and powerful THE LARAMIE PROJECT by Moisés Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project.

Peter Mohrmann will direct the ensemble of nine actors performing over 60 different characters in a collage of moments following the aftermath of a brutal murder. This production is intended for mature audiences. The performances will be presented live for in-person audiences on the Sacramento City College campus while simultaneously streamed for those who choose to watch online.

The production opens Thursday, March 3, and plays through Sunday, March 13. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Performances will be held in in-person in the Auditorium of the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento with the option of watching the live performance simultaneously streaming online. Ticket prices for are $15 General Admission; $10 Seniors, SARTA members, veterans/military personnel and Persons with Disabilities; and $10 for students. All in-person audience members will be required to show ID, show proof of vaccination, and wear a mask at all times. All tickets must be purchased online as there will be no in-person ticket sales before the performances. All details and tickets are available online at CityTheatre.net.

In October 1998, a twenty-one-year-old student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten, and left tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming. His bloody, bruised, and battered body was not discovered until the next day, and he died several days later in an area hospital. His name was Matthew Shepard, and he was the victim of this assault because he was gay. Moisés Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project made six trips to Laramie over the course of a year and a half, in the aftermath of the beating and during the trial of the two young men accused of killing Shepard. They conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of the town. Some people interviewed were directly connected to the case, while others were citizens of Laramie, and the breadth of the reactions to the crime is fascinating. Kaufman and Tectonic Theater members have constructed a deeply moving theatrical experience from these interviews and their own experiences in Laramie. THE LARAMIE PROJECT is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.