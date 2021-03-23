Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Capital Stage Presents A Virtual Performances Production SMART PEOPLE by Lydia R. Diamond

This docu-dramedy that follows four of Harvard's brightest as they search for love, success, and identity.

Mar. 23, 2021  

Capital Stage offers its fourth Virtual Performances production with SMART PEOPLE by Lydia R. Diamond. This docu-dramedy that follows four of Harvard's brightest as they search for love, success, and identity, first premiered at the Huntington Theatre in Boston in 2014.

Capital Stage's Virtual Performances production will be available on demand for FREE from April 20-26, 2021.

Judith Moreland returns to direct this "modern-day comedy of manners" after having directed AN OCTOROON in 2017 and BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY in 2019 at Capital Stage.

Tickets for this Virtual Performance are FREE (registration required) and currently available on our website at capstage.org.


