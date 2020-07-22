Arcata Theatre Lounge Shuts Down Again After Just Two Weeks of Re-Opening

The venue was ordered to do so after a continued rise of COVID-19 cases in California.

Arcata Theatre Lounge has re-closed its doors after being open for just two weeks, Times Standard reports. The state forced the venue to shut down once more as COVID-19 casts continue to rise in the state of California.

"There's just a lot of unanswered questions for us as a business in terms of when we'll be able to open up again," said Monica Munoz, general manager of the venue. "We have been at kind of a dead end with what we're able to do."

Closing down again will affect the theatre's income, which was already hit hard by their initial shutdown in March due to the health crisis.

"Most of our revenue is generated from concert nights and performances," she said. "We took a big hit with not being able to do those and then having capacity limited to a sixth of what it normally is when we did reopen."

When the theatre re-opened, Munoz said the venue had put safety measures in place, such as temperature checks at the door, asking questions about potential illness, and limiting capacity to a hundred people, a number that Munoz said they never reached.

Munoz is unsure if the venue will get access to Paycheck Protection Program funds, but they are considering doing takeout orders "just to have some income."

Read more on Times Standard.

Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You