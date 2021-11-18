Nutley Parks and Recreation Drama Program Presents MATILDA

Based on the 1988 children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, this musical was adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The musical follows Matilda who is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but finds refuge in reading library books, which she reads quickly.

At school, she finds a caring protector in her teacher, Miss Honey, who is shy and fragile, but the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda's bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson -- that even though life can be hard, "nobody but me is gonna change my story" so "sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty."

Performances will be held at Nutley High School, 300 Franklin Avenue on Thursday December 16th at 7:30 PM, Friday December 17th at 7:30 PM, Saturday December 18th at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM and Sunday December 19th at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $12 for adults. Children 5 and under are free.

Tickets are $10 for students and seniors, $12 for adults, and children 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at the Parks and Recreation Building located at 44 Park Ave, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. For further information on the show, please contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at 973-284-4966.