New Play MALPRACTICE to Open at the Milanese Playhouse in June

The 3-character dark comedy / psychology thriller takes place at Dr. Tomas office in New York City.
JUNE 1-4, the play MALPRACTICE will go up in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Local Director and Playwright Victor Cuenca will again this year produce a play at the Milanese Playhouse in Poughkeepsie, NY (115 Main St). This year it's a 3-character dark comedy / psychology thriller that takes place at Dr. Tomas office in New York City.
Psychologist, Dr. Tomas is frequently visited by former patient Gore (played by RICKARD CLAESON)
"It's a play about three people that have made irrevocable decisions in their life. Are they evil or not - that is up to the audience. Then, when these three extremely high stake-characters meet simultaneously, a lot of drama and comedy arises and that's how I would summarize this play." shared Rickard.
Cast of Characters:
Tomas played by VICTOR CUENCA, a Psychologist
Marsha, played by JACLYN HOLLIDAY, a 7th grade teacher
GORE, played by RICKARD CLAESON, a former patient
