Jazz Forum Launches JAZZ FORUM @ HOME

Jazz Forum has released the following statement regarding the launch of Jazz Forum @ Home:

Today we are excited to launch Jazz Forum @ Home, your virtual Jazz Forum experience! Every Thursday while we are closed, we will share Jazz and Brazilian videos, archival photos, interviews and more. Enjoy our content and PLEASE SHARE YOURS! Email your stories, videos, photos and ideas for more content to info@jazzforumarts.org. Your participation will enrich the sense of community and make this more fun!



As the international language of understanding and harmony, music calms and delights us. We hope Jazz Forum @ Home will make this tough time easier to endure. We look forward to seeing you all as soon as the restrictions are lifted and we can resume our weekend shows.



Stay well, be careful and all best from all of us at Jazz Forum Arts!



Want to join the conversation on social media? Tag us @jazzforumclub and use the hashtag: #JazzForumAtHome.

Watch below!





