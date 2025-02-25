Hudson Valley Shakespeare Announces Casting For 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hudson Valley Shakespeare has announced casting for their 2025 Season.

William Shakespeare's uproarious comedy The Comedy of Errors, directed by longtime company member Ryan Quinn (The Murder of Roger Ackroyd) will begin on June 6, with opening night set for Sunday June 15 for a run through August 2.

The cast for The Comedy of Errors will include Blaize Adler-Ivanbrook (Hamlet)CC, Tyler Bey (The Survival)*, Helen Cespedes (Fefu and Her Friends)*, Aamar-Malik Culbreth (Romeo and Juliet)CC, Zack Fine (Mr. Burns, A Post Electric Play)*, Bryce Foley (The Great Gatsby)CC, Dylan Foster (Falcon Girls)CC, Anvita Gattani (The Winter's Tale) CC, Katie Hartke (Twelfth Night)*, Carl Howell (Henry V)*, Sean McNall (The Murder of Roger Ackroyd)*, Anand Nagraj (The Old Man & The Old Moon)*, Luis Quintero (Medea: Re-Versed)*, Kurt Rhoads (The Murder of Roger Ackroyd)*, and Nance Williamson (By The Queen)*.

The Comedy of Errors will feature choreography by Susannah Millonzi, costume design by Herin Kaputkin, sound design by Caroline Eng, and properties by Buffy Cardoza. Alithea Phillips is the voice and dialect coach, and Janelle Caso is the stage manager.

One of Shakespeare's most madcap comedies, the play follows two sets of identical twins, separated at birth, who unknowingly cross paths many years later. Their encounters spark a whirlwind of mayhem, leading to a series of escalating comic misadventures. With sharp wit, slapstick humor, and the special kind of heartache that comes from searching for your soulmate in a world turned upside down, The Comedy of Errors is a timeless celebration of human folly, in all its wondrous forms.

Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker, directed by Davis McCallum (Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play) and featuring the previously announced Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson will begin on June 8, with opening night set for Wednesday June 18 for a run through August 3.

The cast for The Matchmaker will include Blaize Adler-IvanbrookCC, Tyler Bey*, Helen Cespedes*, Aamar-Malik CulbrethCC, Zack Fine, Bryce FoleyCC, Dylan FosterCC, Anvita GattaniCC, Katie Hartke*, Carl Howell*, Melissa Mahoney (Medea: Re-versed), Sean McNall*, Kurt Rhoads*, and Nance Williamson*.

The Matchmaker will feature choreography by Susannah Millonzi, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, properties by Buffy Cardoza, and original music by Alex Bechtel (Penelope). Alithea Phillips is the voice and dialect coach, and Janelle Caso is the stage manager.

Set between a sleepy Hudson River town and the bustling metropolis of 1880's New York City, Thornton Wilder's comic masterpiece explores love, adventure, and the pursuit of happiness, against the All-American backdrop of business and commerce. Filled with clever dialogue, rich characters, and lighthearted charm, The Matchmaker is a delightful exploration of the unpredictable nature of love, and the lengths people will go to find it. Don't miss the play that inspired the musical Hello, Dolly! in a big boisterous production featuring HVS favorites Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads as Dolly Levi and Horace Vandergelder.

Octet, a chamber choir musical by Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812) and directed by Amanda Dehnert (Love's Labor's Lost), produced by special arrangement with Plate Spinner Productions, will begin on August 11, with opening night set for Saturday August 16, and a run through September 7.

The cast for Octet will include Melissa Mahoney*, Gunnar Manchester (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf)*, Anand Nagraj*, Mia Pak (Three Houses)*, and Luis Quintero*.

Octet will feature costume design by Tracey Christensen, lighting design by Marcella Carbeau, sound design by Ken Travis, and properties by Buffy Cardoza. Sheela Ramesh serves as music director, and Janelle Caso is the stage manager.

From the celebrated author of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 comes a hauntingly original new musical about the search for human connection in the digital age. Featuring rich harmonies and intricate vocal arrangements, Octet finds compelling human drama in our middle-of-the-night anxieties about the impact of technology on the nature of our relationships. Produced by special arrangement with Plate Spinner Productions, the HVS production is the first to follow the original Off-Broadway version, which won the 2020 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding New Musical.

Additional cast and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

* denotes member of Actors' Equity Association

CC denotes member of HVS Conservatory Company

Casting for the season is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

Tickets for the season will be available for members beginning on March 1, and for the general public beginning on March 12. This year, any ticket for any performance is $10 for audience members aged 18 and under, when accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be purchased at hvshakespeare.org.

As previously announced, Hudson Valley Shakespeare is moving their HVS Educational Production to the fall and will premiere the production under the tent before going out on a tour that will include both community venues and regional middle and high schools. This season's production will be William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar directed by Raz Golden, playing under the tent September 9 and 10, and touring September 15 – October 10, 2025. The production will be comprised of that summer's Conservatory Company members: Blaize Adler-Ivanbrook, Aamar-Malik Culbreth, Bryce Foley, Dylan Foster, and Anvita Gattani.

This will be Hudson Valley Shakespeare's final season using its pre-existing seasonal theater tent on the grounds of its new home in Garrison, NY. Construction began in September of a permanent open-air theater venue, The Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center, slated to open in 2026. HVS has engaged a team of experts including Jeanne Gang + Studio Gang, Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects, and Fisher Dachs Associates Theater Consultants to lead the design process of the performance space and surrounding campus. Now and into the future, HVS audiences will continue to experience the company's signature open-air productions and pre-show picnicking on the grounds.

