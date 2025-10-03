Hoff-Barthelson Music School Opens 2025–26 HB Artist Faculty Concert Series October 24

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hoff-Barthelson Music School will open its 2025–26 HB Artist Faculty Concert Series with a program of chamber and solo masterworks on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in the School’s Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium (25 School Lane, Scarsdale, NY).

The HB Artist Series provides audiences with an intimate opportunity to experience the artistry of Hoff-Barthelson’s distinguished faculty musicians, reflecting the School’s ongoing commitment to musical excellence and cultural enrichment in Westchester County.

“Each season of the Artist Faculty Concert Series is a celebration of the exceptional musicians who make up our faculty,” said Gabriella Sanna, Executive Director of Hoff-Barthelson Music School. “Their performances not only inspire our students but also enrich the broader Westchester community. We are delighted to open the 2025–26 season with a program that spans the brilliance of Bach and Mozart, the lush colors of Ravel, and the modern vitality of Ingolf Dahl.”

The opening concert will feature Vered Reznik performing Bach’s Keyboard Fantasia in C minor, BWV 906 and Mozart’s Fantasie in C minor, K. 475. Eriko Sato (violin), Michael Finckel (cello), and Emily White (piano) will present Ravel’s Piano Trio in A minor, M67, while Daniel Spitzer (clarinet), April Johnson (violin), and Peter Seidenberg (cello) will perform Ingolf Dahl’s Concerto a Tre.

Tickets

General Admission is $20; admission is free for HBMS students. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. Program and artists are subject to change. Faculty artist biographies can be found at hbms.org/faculty_bio.